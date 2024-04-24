Cody Rhodes chosen at #8 in veteran's WWE Draft selections (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite his long-awaited title victory, The American Nightmare would not receive top billing in Vince Russo's 2024 WWE Draft selections.

The annual roster changes will take place on the April 26 episode of SmackDown and the April 29 episode of RAW. As one of WWE's two male world champions, Rhodes is almost certain to be one of the top picks this year.

Russo was WWE's head writer in the late 1990s before joining WCW. On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, he chose Rhodes as his fourth pick and the eighth overall pick in a mock draft with host Dr. Chris Featherstone:

"Cody is the eighth overall pick," Russo said. "Wow! Out of respect, there's a little bit of respect. Listen, I will never take this away from this guy ever, ever, ever, ever, ever. Bro, since he joined the WWE roster, he has worked very, very hard. He has done everything asked of him, above and beyond, bro. Literally, bro, he is the kind of guy that you really want to be the hood ornament of your company." [6:28 – 7:05]

Why Vince Russo has a problem with Cody Rhodes

In recent months, Vince Russo has been particularly critical of Cody Rhodes crying so much on television. The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion even claimed he "lives rent-free" in the WWE star's head.

Russo added that he also has an issue with Cody Rhodes' appearance and talking segments:

"My problem, bro, really is the booking and the look and the promos. It's all fringe things which I have problems with. I would just book him differently. But yeah, bro, he would be my number four pick." [7:07 – 7:24]

In 2023, Rhodes was chosen as the second overall draft pick on the first night of the roster changes. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa w/ Paul Heyman) were selected ahead of him.

