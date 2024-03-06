Cody Rhodes claims he's in agreement with The Rock about one interesting statement

Cody Rhodes has revealed that he agrees with one statement by The Rock ahead of his appearance on this Friday's edition of SmackDown. Seth Rollins and Rhodes are scheduled to appear on Friday's show to answer The Bloodline's challenge for a major tag team match during Night 1 of WrestleMania 40.

The American Nightmare challenged The Rock to a singles match, but The Rock issued a counteroffer this past Friday night on the blue brand. The Brahma Bull said he will team up with Roman Reigns to battle Seth Rolins and Cody Rhodes during Night 1 of WrestleMania.

The former AEW star responded to a fan today who noted that Rhodes is a huge part of wrestling being popular. The 38-year-old responded to the fan and agreed with The Rock's assertion that wrestling has become cool again.

"I’ve been incredibly lucky ♥️ Whether in the drivers seat, passenger seat, backseat, wherever on the journey. I knew when I walked into that first Starrcast that the game was changing for all locker rooms. Rock isn’t wrong when he says wrestling is cool again… it has been. Renaissance," he wrote.

Bill Apter on the storyline between The Bloodline and Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter has been enjoying The Rock's return to WWE and is invested in The Great One's storyline with Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter noted that the storyline with The Rock is incredibly hot at the moment. He added that he is looking forward to The Brahma Bull appearing on the next couple of episodes of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 40:

"I didn't think this stuff with The Rock could get hotter, but it really seems to be getting hotter now. Out of nowhere, nobody knew this was coming, with Cody challenging The Rock. Now The Rock is booked for the next two SmackDowns... three SmackDowns. So we gonna have the tag team match everybody is talking about now with [Cody] and Seth Rollins against Roman and The Rock?" [From 15:12 onwards]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

If Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins defeat The Bloodline during Night 1, then the heel faction cannot interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match during Night 2 of WrestleMania 40.

It will be interesting to see if Rhodes and Rollins accept The Bloodline's challenge this Friday night on SmackDown.

