Cody Rhodes considering retirement after ominous message before WWE SmackDown, fans are convinced

Cody Rhodes is currently at the peak of his career in WWE. However, his recent ominous message on social media has sparked speculation of his retirement among wrestling fans.

The American Nightmare has worked his way up to get back in the world title scene. He won the King of the Ring tournament by defeating none other than his longtime friend Randy Orton to punch his ticket to The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Cody Rhodes will now challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam next month. The rematch between the two men has been in the cards ever since Travis Scott helped the Franchise Player reach the top of the mountain in his last-ever WrestleMania.

Ahead of this highly anticipated clash, Cody Rhodes put an interesting message on X (formerly Twitter), saying:

"Don’t flinch. Thank you all for riding with me all this time. Love you for it. Excited for what we do next."

You can check out his tweet below:

His cryptic tweet has some fans wondering whether he has quietly retired from in-ring competition in WWE. Meanwhile, other people are convinced he's set to take a hiatus this summer to film his upcoming Street Fighter movie. Or is he teasing a heel turn?

Either way, his latest social media post has caused a massive stir among fans.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

What will happen if Cody Rhodes wins the Undisputed WWE Championship?

Many fans and veterans alike have been pushing for Cody Rhodes to dethrone John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. Among them is his former tag team partner, Drew McIntyre.

The Scotsman returned to SmackDown last week and made it clear that he wants the American Nightmare to win the gold so he can be the one to take him down.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray said he would like to see McIntyre challenge Rhodes down the road if the latter captures the title.

"I'm the biggest Drew McIntyre fan as well. What I look at is they're planting seeds. I love when he said with him and Cody, they have a similar path, and if you're gonna tell me I'm gonna get Cody and Drew for the world title, that is a bigger picture. When I look at, okay, I have Gunther, I have this returning John Cena, I also have CM Punk. These are all people that have been plugged in the way of Drew McIntyre."

For now, Drew McIntyre is all set to face Randy Orton in a singles match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

