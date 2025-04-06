Cody Rhodes' dark prediction about Roman Reigns seemingly comes true

The WWE Universe has been captivated by the rivalry between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for some time. While on better terms these days, their feud had exploded just a year ago. New information points to what could be a strong case of potential long-term storytelling by the Stamform-based promotion.

The American Nightmare won the 2023 Royal Rumble to secure the WrestleMania 39 main event, where he failed to dethrone The Tribal Chief. Rhodes continued his chase, won the 'Rumble for the second year in a row, and finally captured the Undisputed WWE Championship from Reigns at WrestleMania 40. They later reunited at Bad Blood against rogue Bloodline members Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu.

Cody's Road to WrestleMania 39 included a RAW segment with The Bloodline on March 20, 2023. Rhodes faced off with Reigns, Sikoa, and Paul Heyman, but stood in defiance and issued a blunt prediction for Roman's future. Cody predicted his rival would lose his titles, Jey Uso would leave him, and then Jimmy Uso would follow. Cody noted that Solo then was not ready to take over, and that he would leave Roman as well, then it'd be just The Head of The Table, by himself, because Heyman, too, would go back to being an advocate, and not The Wiseman.

Friday's SmackDown seemingly brought the end of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. Many in the WWE Universe are recalling Cody's March 2023 warning to Roman, and how he ended the promo: after Heyman left, he'd be a man with no more reigns, and a chief with no tribe.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns set for WrestleMania 41 main events

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are set to headline WrestleMania once again this year. However, this time the top superstars will be in different matches.

Night One of WrestleMania 41 will feature Roman taking on CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat headlining match. The main event of WrestleMania 41 Sunday will then see Cody defend the Undisputed WWE Championship vs. John Cena.

Roman Reigns retained over Rhodes in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 39. Night One's main event of last year's Show of Shows saw Reigns and The Rock beat Cody and Seth Rollins in tag team action, while Cody's win over Roman headlined Night Two.

