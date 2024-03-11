Cody Rhodes dethrones major wrestling star on list of top WWE merchandise movers

WWE Shop merchandise sales always pick up during WrestleMania Season, and this year is no different. Cody Rhodes has just dethroned a wrestling legend on the list of best-sellers.

The American Nightmare is one of the most popular stars going right now on The Road to WrestleMania 40. Steve Austin is one of the biggest names in the history of the business, and his popularity has continued long after retirement. For the week of March 3, 2024, Stone Cold topped the list of top sellers in the Most Popular T-Shirt category. CM Punk followed at #2, then Jey Uso ranked #3, and he was followed by Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Jimmy Uso, and Drew McIntyre at #10.

The official World Wrestling Entertainment merchandise website has released the same data for the week of March 10, and now The American Nightmare is ranked #1. Rhodes is followed by Knight at #2 and then Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes wants to break more WWE records

Cody Rhodes made his return to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. The former AEW star has been a top star for the company since then, helping to move tickets and merchandise while finding additional significant success.

The American Nightmare set many merchandise records in 2023. He is looking to continue that streak this year. Rhodes took to X to explain how he's doing something special for fans visiting WrestleMania week next month, specifically at the WrestleMania XL Superstore.

"We set some records last year with @Fanatics @WWEShop @WWE I’d like to break said records… Wherever items are sold @WrestleMania week and some exclusive items for the superstore(green jackets [shushing face emoji])," he wrote with the photo below.

Rhodes has a huge WrestleMania 40 weekend ahead. He will team up with Seth Rollins on Night 1 to face The Rock and Reigns. If The Bloodline loses, then all members of the faction will be banned from ringside during the Rhodes vs. Reigns Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2.

