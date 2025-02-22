Cody Rhodes' ex-partner sends him a message after The Rock reveals he wants his soul on SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has a tough decision to make at Elimination Chamber. He was subject to a very tempting offer from The Rock on WWE SmackDown. The Final Boss promised to make all of his dreams come true in exchange for his "soul."

Most fans presume this would mean Rhodes has to turn heel and betray his fans. It isn't known what The Rock's true intentions are, but it has clearly destabilized The American Nightmare. He looked completely rattled by the end of his promo segment with the Hollywood icon, with the two sharing a similarly bizarre segment on the WWE RAW after WrestleMania 40.

It seems like Cody Rhodes is stuck with The Rock and The Bloodline forever, given that Solo Sikoa attacked him just two weeks ago. Drew McIntyre had a humorous take on what just happened, seconding the sentiment that the Undisputed WWE Champion will never be free of the Anoa'i and Fatu families. He tweeted about it:

"There is no escaping the Bloodline vortex," wrote McIntyre, following Cody Rhodes' segment with The Rock.

Funnily enough, The Scottish Warrior himself is feuding with an OG Bloodline member. McIntyre lost to Jimmy Uso in embarrassing fashion on SmackDown, even if he attacked Big Jim after the match.

However, it remains to be seen what Cody Rhodes does. Whichever direction he chooses, things could go horribly wrong for the Undisputed WWE Champion. He doesn't want to turn his back on his fans, but going against this version of The Rock might not be the smartest decision.

What will The American Nightmare do? Leave your predictions using the Discuss button!

