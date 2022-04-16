Cody Rhodes faces former Universal Champion after WWE SmackDown goes off air

Cody Rhodes took on former Universal Champion Seth Rollins during a dark match following tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

The two stars clashed at WrestleMania 38 when The American Nightmare was announced as Vince McMahon's handpicked opponent for The Visionary. Rhodes made a return to WWE at the event after parting ways with All Elite Wrestling, where he served as an executive vice president and in-ring competitor.

After SmackDown went off air, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins competed in a rematch won by The American Nightmare. Rhodes hit Rollins with three Cross Rhodes to win the bout after the former WWE Champion mocked the Dusty Flip, Flop & Fly.

Cody Rhodes has his sights set on the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

One of the main reasons Cody chose to return to WWE is to capture the holy grail of wrestling, which he has never held before. On the WrestleMania 38 fallout episode of RAW, he explained that he wants to correct the wrong that was done to his father at Madison Square Garden by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The current titleholder is Roman Reigns, and The Tribal Chief doesn't plan on giving it away anytime soon. Many fans are interested in seeing a match between the two stars, and so is The American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes shared the following during his appearance on WWE's The Bump:

"He has truly gotten over via consistentcy and via hard work. What he has going now with Paul Heyman and with [The Usos]. He's an intimidating presence. Obviously, again, it exists. There's a match out there that is likely 'the match' that exists out there. But before the matches, you've gotta cross paths in some capacity and we haven't yet, and I look forward to that."

Cody Rhodes is currently set to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash next month. It seems like Shinsuke Nakamura will be Roman's next opponent, although nothing has been made official yet. We'll have to wait and see how things pan out.

