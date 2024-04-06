Cody Rhodes' family member breaks silence about tour bus fire ahead of WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes' family member has broken their silence following the WWE star's tour bus catching fire ahead of WrestleMania XL. Rhodes will be competing on both nights of The Show of Shows this year.

The RAW star won the Men's Royal Rumble match in January to earn a title match at WrestleMania. He will be teaming up with Seth Rollins to battle The Rock and Roman Reigns in a massive tag team match during Night 1. If The Bloodline win the match, they are free to interfere in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on Night 2 of WrestleMania XL. Ahead of the premium live event, Cody Rhodes announced that his tour bus caught fire but everyone is okay.

His wife, former WWE ring announcer, and AEW star Brandi Rhodes, took to social media today to react to the bus fire. She reposted her husband's post earlier today and noted that it was quite the curveball. You can check out Brandi Rhodes's reaction in her post below.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer believes Cody Rhodes will be unsuccessful at WrestleMania

Vince Russo believes WWE is setting Cody Rhodes up for a spectacular failure at WrestleMania XL this weekend.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that the company could cheat Cody Rhodes out of a victory at WrestleMania once again. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa interfered in his match against Roman Reigns last year and cost him his shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship:

"Again, man, I'm telling you this all goes back to WWE games. You just don't know if Cody is being set up. This is a guy that left the WWE to go start the AEW. He did the Triple H with the sledgehammer in the throne and all that stuff. You just don't know with them, bro, you just don't know." [From 11:30 onwards]

Rhodes has won the Men's Royal Rumble match two years in a row now and is determined to dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if he can finally win the big one this weekend.

A huge fight just broke out right before WrestleMania. Click here for more.

Poll : Who will you be rooting for at WrestleMania? Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns 0 votes View Discussion