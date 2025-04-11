Cody Rhodes family member surprisingly sends heartwarming message to Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes (left) and Kevin Owens
Cody Rhodes (left) and Kevin Owens (right)

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens has been receiving best wishes from all around after he disclosed his neck injury last week on Friday Night SmackDown. Cody Rhodes' sister, Teil Rhodes, has also chipped in with a heartwarming message for The Prize Fighter.

KO was involved in a fierce rivalry with The American Nightmare after he attacked the latter at WWE Bad Blood 2024. Owens even took out Rhodes with a Package Piledriver after losing to him in a title match at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14 last year. Despite suffering another loss against the Undisputed WWE Champion at the Royal Rumble, Owens has continued to fire shots at him.

Teil Rhodes, who often mocked Kevin Owens during his feud with her brother, took to her X/Twitter account to extend well wishes to the former WWE Universal Champion. She responded to KO's post about his health update with a heartwarming message.

"Get well soon KO!" she wrote.

You can check out Teil Rhodes' tweet below:

Current WWE Champion wants a program with Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Champion Gunther recently expressed his desire to go up against Kevin Owens.

During his appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the 37-year-old noted that back in the day, he thought a rivalry against Owens could have been great. Gunther added he enjoyed the match he had with the latter. The Imperium leader believes a program KO in the future would be great.

"There's a lot of guys that I haven't really, really mixed it up with I think. I thought Kevin Owens could have been a really good one, one time. We had one match on RAW. That was really cool. I enjoyed it a lot. I think it would be a good program going forward," Gunther said. [From 1:59:04 to 1:59:21]
You can check out the following video for Gunther's comments:

While Owens will miss his WrestleMania 41 clash against Randy Orton, Gunther defends his title against Jey Uso on The Grandest Stage of Them All. It remains to be seen if The YEET Master can finally get one over The Ring General next week.

