Cody Rhodes gets legitimately injured facing WWE legend before Roman Reigns match in a scenario pitched by Bully Ray

Cody Rhodes is one step closer to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and finishing his story at WrestleMania 40.

Bully Ray thinks the company would jeopardize Cody Rhodes' moment if they booked Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson against the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner. The Rock was poised to headline The Show of Shows with his cousin Roman Reigns until Rhodes changed his mind at WrestleMania XL Kickoff and reclaimed his spot.

The People's Champ's status for The Showcase of the Immortals has since been up in the air. However, he will return to SmackDown this week to address the situation.

On the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray explained why WWE shouldn't book The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes on Night One of WrestleMania 40:

“Night One, you’re going to put Cody Rhodes in there with a guy [The Rock] who I have the utmost respect for but hasn’t been in a ring for 10 years?”

Ray mentioned that Rhodes could get injured before his inevitable crowning moment:

“If there’s a 1% chance that Cody could get injured, the guy that’s going to be in the main event — I’m not wishing injury. I don’t think he would get injured, but anything can happen in that ring, and we’ve seen it before, especially when the adrenaline is going to be running like it’s going to be running on Night One. And to be able to control those shots is impossible at times.” [H/T EWrestlingNews]

Will Cody Rhodes finish his story at WrestleMania 40?

Roman Reigns snatched victory from the jaws of defeat against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, thanks to Solo Sikoa.

It took almost a year for The American Nightmare to get another shot at The Head of the Table. On the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan said the former AEW EVP cannot afford to lose to The Tribal Chief again:

"No, he can't come back from it either, I'll argue. If he doesn't win the title, they're done, he's done," he said.

Rhodes has been announced as a special guest on "The Grayson Waller Effect" show at the upcoming Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia. Seth "Freakin" Rollins, who's also in a war against The Bloodline, will be accompanying the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner.

