Cody Rhodes gets a new WWE name

Cody Rhodes is all set to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025. But before that, an expected foe has given him a new moniker in the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut.

Ad

The latest edition of SmackDown saw Drew McIntyre make his WWE return, interrupting Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. The Scotsman tried to create dissension between the former Legacy members, and even questioned The Viper's current persona.

McIntyre then focused on The American Nightmare, surprisingly calling him "Super Cody." The 40-year-old star revealed that he wants Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam, so that he can dethrone him for it.

Ad

Trending

Drew McIntyre further claimed that he wouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger against Cody Rhodes, unlike Randy Orton, but he was immediately dropped with an RKO. Orton and Rhodes had a tense face-off to end the segment.

Breaking Vince Russo and Jim Cornette update HERE.

You can check out Drew McIntyre mentioning Cody Rhodes as "Super Cody" at 0:01 in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Big Cody Rhodes twist in WWE predicted by analyst

The WWE Universe has already witnessed one massive heel turn this year when John Cena shocked everyone by aligning with The Rock at Elimination Chamber 2025.

While speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that Cena's victim on that night, Cody Rhodes, could also join the dark side in the Stamford-based promotion. He stated that Rhodes turning heel at SummerSlam is a big possibility.

Ad

"I don't think Cody [Rhodes] was bluffing when he said he doesn't have a time frame on it. Could Cody turn heel at SummerSlam? I suppose he could. He could turn heel in a month or so. It could also take a year. It could also take three years because we're witnessing, effectively simultaneously, stories being told on a micro and a macro level."

Ad

Check out the video below:

It remains to be seen whether The American Nightmare can stop John Cena's title reign at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Could his villainous persona show up? Only time will tell.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kaushik Das Kaushik is an avid sports lover that likes to write about football, AEW, WWE, and other sports. He has been with Sportskeeda since 2019 in various roles such as writer, editor, and currently, Assistant Content Manager (AEW).



When not drowned in watching sports, Kaushik likes to catch up on anime and read mangas like One Piece, Black Clover, Boruto, and much more!! Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!