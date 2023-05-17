Cody Rhodes getting beaten down by top WWE star could be the best thing for his career, says Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) believes Brock Lesnar beating down Cody Rhodes could lead to the best moment in The American Nightmare's career.

Last month, Rhodes squared off against Roman Reigns in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Despite being close to beating The Tribal Chief, The American Nightmare lost the bout after interference from Solo Sikoa.

The following night on RAW, Rhodes was scheduled to team up with Brock Lesnar to face Reigns and Sikoa in a tag team match. However, The Beast Incarnate brutally attacked his partner before the bout started. A few weeks later, Lensar and Cody went head-to-head at Backlash. The American Nightmare walked out with the victory. Nevertheless, Lesnar attacked Rhodes again on RAW during a World Heavyweight Championship qualifying match and challenged him to another fight.

In a recent interview with A&B Convos: Wrestling Edition, Blayze addressed whether Vince McMahon could be punishing Rhodes for starting AEW by making him lose to Reigns and get beaten by Lesnar. Although she did not rule that out, she also stated that it could be building up Rhodes to receive "the biggest pop" in his career.

"For The Bloodline to win on Cody, they know they're betting on Cody, they know they're betting on Cody. They know what they got with Cody. And I'm gonna just say this guys, Cody is a company man, doesn't matter what company he's with, but he's a company man. And the second thing is he's da*n good. And guess what, he's young, he's amazing, he's a great face for the company of the future," she said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"So, what I'm thinking is that there's two things, either it's a good receipt or two they're building him to be that so what do you do with a product like that is that you beat him down so bad that it surprises everybody and pisses everybody off and Roman Reigns becomes the best heel ever and Brock Lesnar for nothing but to have Cody rise and have the biggest pop of his life." [35:53 - 36:40]

Cody Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar at WWE Night of Champions

After their match at Backlash, Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will now square off again at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia on May 27.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter predicted that The Beast Incarnate would destroy The American Nightmare at the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event.

"I think Brock Lesnar, at Night of Champions, is going to destroy Cody Rhodes. He's gonna send Cody in a funk like he's never been before in. I think he's out of the title picture currently for a while, but I'm not missing a title run for him. His interview on this past Monday was incredible. He's really gotten good. He reminds me so much of his father. It's like his father has morphed into him," he said.

