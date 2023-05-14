Former champion claims Brock Lesnar "slaughtered" him in the WWE ring

Former WWE Superstar Paul London recently recalled his experience facing Brock Lesnar.

London signed with the Stamford-based company in 2003. He spent a few months in OVW before joining the main roster. Later that same year, the former Tag Team Champion squared off against Brock Lesnar in a WWE Championship match on SmackDown. However, London got squashed by The Beast Incarnate in less than two minutes.

In an interview with Wrestling Then And Now, London opened up about his experience with Lesnar, stating that their match was a "slaughter."

"I didn't go up to Brock [before the match] or was like, 'hey, we're working.' You know, just let him approach me when he's ready. Make myself available for whatever he wants to do. If there's anything in the suggestions that I feel that I can make look even better suggest that. Because I think it was like they wanted to like clothesline me at the beginning. I was like, 'well, I can do like kinda 360 out of that,' 'Oh really, well do that,'" he said.

The former Tag Team Champion added:

"It was a slaughter. It was a slaughter. I mean he's easily one of the strongest people, most powerful people I've ever been in the ring with, ever met really anywhere. And when he got me up for that F5, that was like, I felt like Dorothy, you know, I was in tornado. I mean, I had no my whereabouts, I was just, sense of direction was out the window. So, I was a little discombobulated after that." [4:07 to 5:03]

Paul London had a good relationship with Brock Lesnar in WWE

Although they did not know each other before the match, Paul London and Brock Lesnar later formed a good relationship in WWE.

In his interview with Wrestling Then And Now, the former Tag Team Champion opened up about his relationship with The Beast Incarnate, disclosing that he was always cool to him.

"He was always cool to me after that. Not that he was a d*ck beforehand, but we didn't know each other. (...) He was always cool with me. I was always somebody, you know, we said hi to each other and bullsh*tted for a few minutes or whatever. I mean, he's a bit of a standoff guy. And doesn't really get along with just everybody in the locker room. That was a neat little feather in the cap," he said. [5:21 to 6:04]

