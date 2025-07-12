Cody Rhodes gives himself a new nickname after SmackDown goes off the air

Cody Rhodes made a big save after SmackDown went off air, ensuring that his "brother" Jey Uso wasn't attacked by Gunther after his loss to The Ring General in a Street Fight. Post-match, Rhodes gave himself a new nickname.

After SmackDown went off the air this week, Ludwig Kaiser faced a 47-year-old WWE legend in an unsuccessful effort, while the second dark match saw a Street Fight main event between Gunther and "Main Event" Jey Uso. Gunther would win that match thanks to a low blow, but it was technically legal in the match.

After Cody Rhodes made the save and drove Gunther away, he was celebrating with the WWE fans alongside Jey Uso. Mockingly asking him where Jimmy Uso was (he was involved in the main event of SmackDown), Cody gave himself the "Big Jim" nickname:

"Where's your brother? Why is Big Jim never here? Where is Big Jim? He's in the car. He didn't even know. I'll be your brother. Alright, my new name, 'Big Jim Cody Rhodes,' y'all!" (6:39-7:11)

You can watch the full footage below:

Cody Rhodes' road to Summerslam 2025 begins next week

In an attempt to get back on top of WWE, Cody Rhodes will get his shot at revenge at SummerSlam 2025 when he faces John Cena. He didn't appear on the July 11th episode of SmackDown, but next week, things will be different.

The American Nightmare will be under the same roof with John Cena next week on SmackDown, setting the stage for the blockbuster SummerSlam main event. While their WrestleMania 41 match wasn't highly acclaimed, it led to Cena becoming the one and only 17-time world champion in WWE history.

WWE has a chance to do it right this time around, and with Cena having found a nastier villainous side in his rivalry with CM Punk, one has to wonder what awaits Cody. As is the case with every other premium live event since WrestleMania 41, there will be a three-week build-up for this match.

Be that as it may, WWE fans will be hoping to see Cody Rhodes back on top.

