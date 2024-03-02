Cody Rhodes gives props to AEW star ahead of Revolution 2024

Cody Rhodes has given props to an AEW star ahead of Revolution 2024 this Sunday night at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in North Carolina.

The American Nightmare was once an EVP of All Elite Wrestling but opted to leave the promotion ahead of WrestleMania 38. He returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and defeated Seth Rollins in a singles match. Rhodes has won the past two Men's Royal Rumble matches and will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Sting is hanging up his wrestling boots for good, following AEW Revolution 2024. The Icon and Darby Allin are the reigning AEW World Tag Team Champions and will be defending the title against The Young Bucks this Sunday night. Cody Rhodes took to social media today to give props to the legend for his merchandise sales ahead of his final match.

"Lil’ Stinger 🦂," he wrote.

Former WWE star comments on AEW fans chanting for Cody Rhodes

Darby Allin cut a promo on AEW Dynamite last month and claimed that Cody Rhodes was on the EVP with a brain. The promo caused AEW fans in attendance to chant for Cody Rhodes during Dynamite.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 claimed that the promo went viral for all of the wrong reasons. He added that AEW should not want fans to chant for the biggest star in their rival promotion.

"No the whole point of a promo is to get across your business, your character, your company, so I think the last thing you would want was them to chant the name of somebody who is main-eventing the biggest show in the world in an opposing company. It's just, it's not right, but the problem is so many modern talent especially in that sort of realm...is in a bubble." [6:13-6:42]

The RAW star has become one of the biggest babyfaces in the company. It will be fascinating to see if he can dethrone The Tribal Chief and finally complete his story at WWE WrestleMania 40.

