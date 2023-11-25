Cody Rhodes heaps praise on former rival he has real-life heat with after WWE SmackDown goes off the air

Despite being a member of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes was present on SmackDown last night. The American Nightmare was featured in a segment with Seth Rollins after the show went off the air.

While the duo appear to be on the same page currently, they have been fierce rivals in the past. Rollins was Cody's first feud after the latter made his return to the global wrestling juggernaut. The two men also allegedly have real life between them.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will be standing on the same side of the ring on Saturday at Survivor Series, where they will face The Judgment Day inside the WarGames structure. Ahead of the showdown, the duo were involved in a segment that took place after SmackDown went off the air.

The American Nightmare was full of praise for his former rival, and also urged the Chicago crown to sing Seth Rollins' song as loud as it has ever been sung at WWE Survivor Series.

Cody Rhodes recently addressed his relationship with WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes has confessed in the past that he has real life heat with Seth Rollins. The American Nightmare recently noted that while the issue is not that deep, they absolutely don't have any love for each other.

"Seth Rollins, who him and I absolutely don't love each other. I don't know. I don't have any heat with him but that's always a tricky situation with Seth. But judging from the main event he just put on for Monday, he's up to any challenge," Rhodes said.

The two RAW stars faced off against each other on numerous occasions last year. However, The Visionary does not have a single victory over the former AEW star. The duo have agreed to put aside their differences and unite to fight the common enemy, which is The Judgment Day. They will also be joined by Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton at WWE Survivor Series.

