Cody Rhodes heaps praise on former WWE champions after controversial finish on RAW

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes had some nice things to say about former NXT Tag Team Champions after Monday Night RAW ended in chaos.

On the latest episode of the red brand show, The American Nightmare collided with the former Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The King of Strong Style had been sending cryptic messages in video packages for several weeks, and after Survivor Series WarGames, it was revealed that those messages were for Rhodes.

The RAW after Survivor Series saw the 43-year-old star misting the former WWE Tag Team Champion. Hence Rhodes and Nakamura went into one-on-one action on this week's episode of the Monday night show.

However in the closing moments, just as The American Nightmare prepared to deliver a Cross Rhodes, The King of Strong Style unleashed yet another venomous surprise - a blinding spray of mist and left the match ending in disqualification.

But before Shinsuke Nakamura could strike again, the former NXT Tag Team Champions The Creed Brothers (Brutus Creed and Julius Creed), knights in shining ring gear, stormed in and saved the day, leaving the 43-year-old star fuming and the fans cheering for the heroic rescue.

This gesture by The Creed Brother received praise and a sign of respect from Cody Rhodes on social media.

"Creed boys are good boys," he wrote.

Former WWE star says if Cody Rhodes faces Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, he will lose

The former star Mickie James is sure that if The American Nightmare goes after Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 40, just like this year, he won't stand a chance.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, James mentioned that WWE shouldn't book Cody Rhodes vs. The Bloodline for the upcoming Mania.

"I'm telling you David, you don't want Cody to face Roman ... because he is going to lose," she said.

Only time will tell if CM Punk's return to WWE has put brakes on The American Nightmare finishing his story of becoming a world champion in the company.

