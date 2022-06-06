Brandi Rhodes and the WWE Universe react to Cody Rhodes getting injured before Hell in a Cell

In preparation for his main event against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes was announced to have suffered a torn right pectoral tendon. However, the superstar will still be continuing his match for the premium live event.

Prior to their third and final bout to crush their feud, The American Nightmare and Rollins attacked each other during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. During this, it was reported the cause of his torn pectoral tendon. And while working out, he completely tore it off the bone.

Following the news, real-life partner Brandi Rhodes and WWE official Adam Pearce reacted to the shocking turn of events. While Adam expressed his respect for the injured star, Brandi added that she has not met anyone as committed to the business as he was.

"I've never met anyone more committed to the fans or the business. I'll be watching in support with you all *heart emoji*."

Check out their tweets below:

Brandi Rhodes @TheBrandiRhodes twitter.com/wwe/status/153… WWE @WWE



While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.



However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. https://t.co/gpl2S8ilPI I've never met anyone more committed to the fans or the business. I'll be watching in support with you all I've never met anyone more committed to the fans or the business. I'll be watching in support with you all ❤️ twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

Story continues below ad

Check out the fans’ reaction below:

forever botchamania @Maffewgregg Friday: CM Punk injured

Saturday: Daniel Bryan injured

Sunday: Cody Rhodes injured Friday: CM Punk injuredSaturday: Daniel Bryan injuredSunday: Cody Rhodes injured https://t.co/GESrCStmTD

Story continues below ad

Melissa @melissax1125 Cody Rhodes and Roman being out for WWE is rough as heck.



I may not be the biggest fan of the company, but I hate injuries and I love the talent. just a tough break. Cody Rhodes and Roman being out for WWE is rough as heck.I may not be the biggest fan of the company, but I hate injuries and I love the talent. just a tough break.

iBeast @ibeastIess I feel for Cody Rhodes man, he's been on a roll since returning to WWE and it was only gonna get better for him and he knows that, and now he's gotta go for awhile to deal with an injury.



It sucks. I feel for Cody Rhodes man, he's been on a roll since returning to WWE and it was only gonna get better for him and he knows that, and now he's gotta go for awhile to deal with an injury.It sucks.

Story continues below ad

Saint Wrestling ✟ 💫 @Saintwrestling1 Cody Rhodes realizing he will have a Hell In A Cell match but he won't be able to bleed Cody Rhodes realizing he will have a Hell In A Cell match but he won't be able to bleed https://t.co/cupci5SwCj

‘ @MFKAOZ



To wrestling.

To this company.

To this family.

To his legacy.

To this world.



For ALL OF US. Cody is standing here, bare, open, vulnerable, and taking a world of pain FOR ALL OF THIS.



Goddamn, Cody. This hurts. But RESPECT. WWE @WWE



While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.



However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. https://t.co/gpl2S8ilPI Cody is GIVING HIMSELF to this.To wrestling.To this company.To this family.To his legacy.To this world.For ALL OF US. Cody is standing here, bare, open, vulnerable, and taking a world of pain FOR ALL OF THIS.Goddamn, Cody. This hurts. But RESPECT. twitter.com/wwe/status/153… Cody is GIVING HIMSELF to this.To wrestling. To this company. To this family.To his legacy.To this world.For ALL OF US. Cody is standing here, bare, open, vulnerable, and taking a world of pain FOR ALL OF THIS. Goddamn, Cody. This hurts. But RESPECT. twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

Louitos @louitostv twitter.com/wwe/status/153… WWE @WWE



While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.



However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. https://t.co/gpl2S8ilPI For honor. We will always #StandWithCody !!! @CodyRhodes you are the man. You will have a good rest after this and comeback stronger !!! #HIAC For honor. We will always #StandWithCody !!! @CodyRhodes you are the man. You will have a good rest after this and comeback stronger !!! #HIAC twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

Story continues below ad

sailor moon @firecrackerriot WWE @WWE



While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.



However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. https://t.co/gpl2S8ilPI Unless Cody is going to go through a HIAC match with a morphine whistle on his mouth, there's no way a man with a right pectorial "tendon tore completely off the bone" would be able to fight. In fact, go ahead and google "triple h torn pectoral", see for yourselves. twitter.com/WWE/status/153… Unless Cody is going to go through a HIAC match with a morphine whistle on his mouth, there's no way a man with a right pectorial "tendon tore completely off the bone" would be able to fight. In fact, go ahead and google "triple h torn pectoral", see for yourselves. twitter.com/WWE/status/153…

Story continues below ad

Comrade Athers @AthersBFC

Torn my pec right off the bone



#HICA twitter.com/wwe/status/153… WWE @WWE



While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.



However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. BREAKING: @CodyRhodes suffered a partially torn right pectoral tendon during a brawl with @WWERollins this past Monday on #WWERaw. While weight training in preparation, the tendon tore completely off the bone.However, Rhodes has vowed to still step inside #HIAC tonight. https://t.co/gpl2S8ilPI Adrenaline in my soulTorn my pec right off the bone Adrenaline in my soulTorn my pec right off the bone #HICA twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

Story continues below ad

Story continues below ad

Potential update regarding Cody Rhodes’ injury

Rumors about the injury sparked after his match against the former Champion were scrapped during WWE's Live Event. This was confirmed hours before the premium live event of the show.

In an update from Wrestlevotes, the injury is believed to be serious and multiple changes have been happening to the match all day long.

"Unfortunately, the Cody Rhodes injury news going around is accurate. He is still scheduled to work tonight's HIAC event, w/ the severity of the injury still being determined. I'm told plans for the match have been changing all day long. Feel terrible for Cody," WrestleVotes tweeted.

Story continues below ad

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Unfortunately, the Cody Rhodes injury news going around is accurate. He is still scheduled to work tonight’s HIAC event, w/ the severity of the injury still being determined. I’m told plans for the match have been changing all day long. Feel terrible for Cody. Unfortunately, the Cody Rhodes injury news going around is accurate. He is still scheduled to work tonight’s HIAC event, w/ the severity of the injury still being determined. I’m told plans for the match have been changing all day long. Feel terrible for Cody.

Triple H also suffered a similar injury during his tag team match against Shawn Michaels against The Brothers of Destruction in 2018's Crown Jewel Event. But with the severity of the injury, Rhodes' may be looking at a longer healing time.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far