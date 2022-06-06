Brandi Rhodes and the WWE Universe react to Cody Rhodes getting injured before Hell in a Cell

In preparation for his main event against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes was announced to have suffered a torn right pectoral tendon. However, the superstar will still be continuing his match for the premium live event.
Prior to their third and final bout to crush their feud, The American Nightmare and Rollins attacked each other during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. During this, it was reported the cause of his torn pectoral tendon. And while working out, he completely tore it off the bone.
Following the news, real-life partner Brandi Rhodes and WWE official Adam Pearce reacted to the shocking turn of events. While Adam expressed his respect for the injured star, Brandi added that she has not met anyone as committed to the business as he was.
"I've never met anyone more committed to the fans or the business. I'll be watching in support with you all *heart emoji*."
Check out their tweets below:
Check out the fans’ reaction below:
Potential update regarding Cody Rhodes’ injury
Rumors about the injury sparked after his match against the former Champion were scrapped during WWE's Live Event. This was confirmed hours before the premium live event of the show.
In an update from Wrestlevotes, the injury is believed to be serious and multiple changes have been happening to the match all day long.
"Unfortunately, the Cody Rhodes injury news going around is accurate. He is still scheduled to work tonight's HIAC event, w/ the severity of the injury still being determined. I'm told plans for the match have been changing all day long. Feel terrible for Cody," WrestleVotes tweeted.
Triple H also suffered a similar injury during his tag team match against Shawn Michaels against The Brothers of Destruction in 2018's Crown Jewel Event. But with the severity of the injury, Rhodes' may be looking at a longer healing time.
