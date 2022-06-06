×
Create
Notifications

Brandi Rhodes and the WWE Universe react to Cody Rhodes getting injured before Hell in a Cell

Brandi Rhodes, Adam Pearce, and more react to Cody Rhodes&#039;s injury
Brandi Rhodes, Adam Pearce, and more react to Cody Rhodes's injury
Hazel Pagador
Hazel Pagador
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 06, 2022 08:04 AM IST

In preparation for his main event against Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, Cody Rhodes was announced to have suffered a torn right pectoral tendon. However, the superstar will still be continuing his match for the premium live event.

Prior to their third and final bout to crush their feud, The American Nightmare and Rollins attacked each other during the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. During this, it was reported the cause of his torn pectoral tendon. And while working out, he completely tore it off the bone.

Following the news, real-life partner Brandi Rhodes and WWE official Adam Pearce reacted to the shocking turn of events. While Adam expressed his respect for the injured star, Brandi added that she has not met anyone as committed to the business as he was.

"I've never met anyone more committed to the fans or the business. I'll be watching in support with you all *heart emoji*."

Check out their tweets below:

I've never met anyone more committed to the fans or the business. I'll be watching in support with you all ❤️ twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

Story continues below ad

#respect twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

Check out the fans’ reaction below:

Friday: CM Punk injuredSaturday: Daniel Bryan injuredSunday: Cody Rhodes injured https://t.co/GESrCStmTD

Story continues below ad

Am I the only one who isn't okay with Cody Rhodes doing this match with a serious injury? #HIAC
Cody Rhodes and Roman being out for WWE is rough as heck.I may not be the biggest fan of the company, but I hate injuries and I love the talent. just a tough break.
I feel for Cody Rhodes man, he's been on a roll since returning to WWE and it was only gonna get better for him and he knows that, and now he's gotta go for awhile to deal with an injury.It sucks.

Story continues below ad

Cody Rhodes realizing he will have a Hell In A Cell match but he won't be able to bleed https://t.co/cupci5SwCj
Cody is GIVING HIMSELF to this.To wrestling. To this company. To this family.To his legacy.To this world.For ALL OF US. Cody is standing here, bare, open, vulnerable, and taking a world of pain FOR ALL OF THIS. Goddamn, Cody. This hurts. But RESPECT. twitter.com/wwe/status/153…
For honor. We will always #StandWithCody !!! @CodyRhodes you are the man. You will have a good rest after this and comeback stronger !!! #HIAC twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

Story continues below ad

@CodyRhodes is still gonna WIN!! I WANT TO KEEP HIM WRAPPED IN BUBBLE WRAP!! twitter.com/WWE/status/153…
Unless Cody is going to go through a HIAC match with a morphine whistle on his mouth, there's no way a man with a right pectorial "tendon tore completely off the bone" would be able to fight. In fact, go ahead and google "triple h torn pectoral", see for yourselves. twitter.com/WWE/status/153…
Whoever turned on injury mode these past couple weeks needs to stop. Too many wrestlers hurt 😞 twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

Story continues below ad

Adrenaline in my soulTorn my pec right off the bone #HICA twitter.com/wwe/status/153…
Still want to see @CodyRhodes win and if he is hurt.. man good luck. We know you will give us 1 helluva show.. plus it's time to move in to the opponent for ya , so let's win #HellInACell twitter.com/WWE/status/153…
@WWE @CodyRhodes @WWERollins What a guy! Anybody else would’ve backed out, he’s all about the fans.

Story continues below ad

@WWE @CodyRhodes @WWERollins Guessing a quick win for Seth to protect Cody.
@WWE @CodyRhodes @WWERollins this is dangerous ??
CODY PLEASE BE SAFE OMFG twitter.com/wwe/status/153…

Story continues below ad

The wording in this makes me question if part of this is a work. Not 100% but yea "tore completely off the bone" sounds way too extreme twitter.com/WWE/status/153…

Potential update regarding Cody Rhodes’ injury

Rumors about the injury sparked after his match against the former Champion were scrapped during WWE's Live Event. This was confirmed hours before the premium live event of the show.

In an update from Wrestlevotes, the injury is believed to be serious and multiple changes have been happening to the match all day long.

"Unfortunately, the Cody Rhodes injury news going around is accurate. He is still scheduled to work tonight's HIAC event, w/ the severity of the injury still being determined. I'm told plans for the match have been changing all day long. Feel terrible for Cody," WrestleVotes tweeted.

Story continues below ad

Also Read Article Continues below
Unfortunately, the Cody Rhodes injury news going around is accurate. He is still scheduled to work tonight’s HIAC event, w/ the severity of the injury still being determined. I’m told plans for the match have been changing all day long. Feel terrible for Cody.

Triple H also suffered a similar injury during his tag team match against Shawn Michaels against The Brothers of Destruction in 2018's Crown Jewel Event. But with the severity of the injury, Rhodes' may be looking at a longer healing time.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

Edited by Neda Ali

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी