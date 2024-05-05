Cody Rhodes issues cryptic warning about The Rock

Cody Rhodes has not given up on a match with The Rock. The Undisputed WWE Champion issued a challenge to The Great One a few months back while on The Road to WrestleMania XL, and now he has just issued a cryptic warning for what might be planned in the near future.

Rhodes retained his Undisputed WWE Championship over AJ Styles at Backlash France earlier today. The main event match was Rhodes' first televised title defense since dethroning Roman Reigns on the main event of Night Two at WrestleMania 40.

The SmackDown superstar later appeared at the post-show press conference and gave an interesting response when asked who he wants the next challenger to be.

The American Nightmare then made a cryptic comment about wanting to face The Final Boss, who just turned 52 years old on Thursday. Cody also referred to The Rock returning a gift to him, before leaving for his hiatus, and said he would also like to take something from the latter.

"I'm not gonna say his name, he had a birthday the other day, but he returned a gift to me that I did not appreciate, and when that man returns, I'd like to take something from him as well," Cody Rhodes said. [From 21:46 to 21:59]

The Rock is not expected to wrestle again for at least several months, and at one point it was rumored that WWE would do the big Rock vs. Rhodes singles match at one of the future PLEs in Saudi Arabia, but that was never confirmed. There should be a better idea of Cody's second challenger after next Friday's SmackDown in Wilkes-Barre, PA.