Cody Rhodes makes bold claim following WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has made an interesting claim following King and Queen of the Ring. The American Nightmare defended his title against Logan Paul last night in the main event of the premium live event.

The Maverick attempted to cheat several times during the match but Rhodes ultimately prevailed. Actor/comedian Ibrahim Al Hajjaj got involved toward the end of the bout and helped Rhodes take back control of the action. The champion then connected with three Cross Rhodes to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship.

The American Nightmare delivered a message to the crowd following his match at the Jeddah Super Dope in Saudi Arabia. The 38-year-old took to social media today and stated he loves taking his title around the world.

"♥️ taking this thing worldwide", he wrote.

Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Championship by defeating Roman Reigns in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief has still not returned to World Wrestling Entertainment television since the loss.

Former WWE manager claims Logan Paul could get a rematch against Cody Rhodes

Former WWE wrestling manager, Dutch Mantell, recently suggested that United States Champion Logan Paul could get another shot at Cody Rhodes if the two stars had a good showing at King and Queen of the Ring.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, the wrestling veteran stated that there could be a rematch between Rhodes and Paul down the line. He added if fans enjoyed their match at King and Queen of the Ring, they would likely be interested in seeing the two performers go at it again.

"I think since Cody has just become champion, I think he needs a straight up win here because they got weeks and weeks and weeks. Just keep Logan Paul warm and he can jump back in there. If they have a good match here people will be dying to see another one. So I would say they're gonna have a great match. I know they're gonna have a great match. They've had like a month to work on that. And I think Cody goes over," said Mantell. [23:41 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes defeated AJ Styles earlier this month at Backlash. The Phenomenal One approached Nick Aldis this past Friday night on SmackDown and asked for another title shot. However, the SmackDown GM informed the veteran that he would have to earn another shot at the title.