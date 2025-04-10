Cody Rhodes makes a huge announcement on his future 

Cody Rhodes is preparing to headline WrestleMania 41, where he'll be defending his WWE Undisputed Championship against John Cena. Days ahead of the show, Cody has confirmed himself for the upcoming Fanatics Fest event on June 22.
The American Nightmare is among the busiest stars in WWE today, who's seen on TV week in and week out, while also serving as one of the company's biggest ambassadors. He's set to headline his third WrestleMania in a row this year when he steps inside the ring for a dream match against John Cena at the event's 41st edition.
While it remains to be seen how things pan out at The Show of Shows, Cody Rhodes already seems to have a packed schedule beyond that. The American Nightmare recently took to his X (fka Twitter) account to reveal that he will appear at the Fanatics Fest event in New York on June 22 later this year.
Check out the post below:
"#FanaticsFest is BACK! Can’t wait to see y’all there. Get your tickets now at http://FanaticsFest.com," wrote Cody.
EC3 is unimpressed with Cody Rhodes's work in WWE
On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about how Cody was coming out all smiling during his entrances in WWE. The former NXT star feels The American Nightmare should showcase more intensity, especially after how John Cena brutalized him at Elimination Chamber 2025:
"This is what's upsetting about it, too. You're talking about if Vince was there, where he got into the realm of babyfaces have to smile. Who's calling the shots now, creatively? Triple H in theory. You have John Cena, you have Cody Rhodes. They get it. Come on, they're there. They get it at the highest level. So it's like, where's that disconnect that Cody is coming out smiling and slapping hands and not having intensity. Is it from him? Is it from creative? Because creative and Triple H should know. Don't smile. He kicked you in the balls, and he made you a bloody mess. So I just wonder where that mandate is coming from."
Cody and Cena could have a final face-off before WrestleMania 41 on the April 18 edition of SmackDown, as the latter is being advertised for the show.