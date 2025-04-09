John Cena officially advertised for WWE show before WrestleMania 41

The last time fans saw John Cena on a WWE show was at The O2 in London, where Cody Rhodes got the better of him in an altercation. That was a little over a week ago.
WrestleMania 41 and the go-home SmackDown the night prior will emanate from Las Vegas. Two days before he locks horns with The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Title, John Cena will make an appearance on The Friday Night Show. WWE has begun advertising Cena for the April 18 episode.
The 16-time World Champion, supposedly by order of The Rock, turned on Cody Rhodes and the WWE fans at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on March 1. This was his first heel turn in over two decades. Before this shocking turn of events, the 47-year-old won the titular contest to become the number one contender to the Undisputed WWE Title.
Strangely, The Final Boss has not been seen on WWE television since the incident at Rogers Center in Toronto. Fans wonder if he will resurface in time for The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Should The Rock return with John Cena before WrestleMania 41?
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray brought up The Rock's absence on a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast. According to Ray, Rock, Cena, and rapper Travis Scott could be seen together on a WWE show again after what transpired at the Elimination Chamber, but he feels that should not happen before The Show of Shows.
Bully Ray strongly believes The Final Boss is a character who only needs to make appearances when it matters most. He urged the company not to use him for the go-home episode of RAW.
"Hopefully, we don't see Rock until WrestleMania. I don't want to see Rock in Sacramento or Minneapolis [on RAW]," Ray said. "I want to see Rock when it means something. I almost want to forget that The Rock is involved," he added.
WrestleMania 41 marks John Cena's final in-ring performance at The Show of Shows as the wrestler-turned-actor will retire in December 2025.