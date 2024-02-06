Cody Rhodes should mandatorily do this tonight on RAW, claims WWE Hall of Famer

Cody Rhodes shocked the WWE Universe on Friday Night SmackDown when he disclosed that he will not be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The promo was succeeded by the return of The Rock, who had a face-to-face confrontation with Roman Reigns. The show ended with a pumped-up live crowd but a largely disappointed online fanbase.

No words were spoken on the blue brand's latest episode as to why The American Nightmare stepped aside for The Great One. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray wants to know exactly that tonight on RAW.

Furthermore, Ray feels that if done right, Rhodes could become the biggest babyface of all time in the wrestling business:

"If handled correctly (big IF), when all is said and done, Cody will become so powerful and beloved by the WWE Universe that he will be able to shoot Force Lighting out his fingers and control Midi-Chlorian counts. But I must hear WHY he stepped aside TONIGHT!!"

Bully Ray has been a huge critic of Cody Rhodes and his career in the global juggernaut thus far. Regarding the much anticipated Reigns vs. Rhodes II, Bully was one of the first ones to note how The American Nightmare's loss in the main event of WrestleMania 39 will only help elevate the latter down the line.

Bully Ray also thinks top WWE star is the best option for Cody Rhodes at the moment

During a recent episode of the Busted Open Radio podcast, Ray was asked if Cody Rhodes vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins would be a "consolation prize" for the 2024 Royal Rumble winner.

Ray disagreed with the statement, claiming that Rhodes can always go back to the WWE Title hunt and that Rollins is an ideal opponent for him. The Hall of Famer even gave away the whys and wherefores:

"Cody's story, once again, is about becoming the World Heavyweight Champion. The championship that Seth wears around his waist is the best representation of what his father [Dusty Rhodes] would have been chasing. I keep going back to the same stuff. I believe we've gotten so far away from what the actual story is," Ray retorted.

He emphasized that Roman Reigns was never the essence of Cody's "finish the story" sentiment:

"'Finish the story' – what's the story about? The story is about his father not being able to truly win the championship because he won by disqualification or countout or whatever. That's the story. The story is not about Roman Reigns." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

After Seth Rollins repeatedly clamored for the aforementioned title match at the Show of Shows and the events that transpired on Friday night, it remains to be seen if Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins is, in fact, one of the headliners in April.

