Seth Rollins mocks Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins has poked fun at Cody Rhodes ahead of his appearance later tonight on WWE SmackDown in Alabama.

The American Nightmare once again won the Men's Royal Rumble match this past weekend. He had a staredown with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns after winning the match, but Seth Rollins confronted his former rival this past Monday night on RAW.

Rollins is hoping that Rhodes will decide to face him at WrestleMania 40 instead of going up against The Tribal Chief once again. The 38-year-old won the Men's Royal Rumble last year as well but came up short in his match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

Rhodes is set to make his decision tonight on the blue brand, and Rollins has sent him a message ahead of the show. The Visionary used Rhodes' catchphrase and wondered what the veteran was going to talk about later tonight on WWE SmackDown.

"Hey @CodyRhodes, what do you want to talk about?" he wrote.

Former WWE manager believes Cody Rhodes could lose at WrestleMania again

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently stated that WWE could be planning on another swerve at WrestleMania now that Vince McMahon is gone.

The 78-year-old resigned from the company after another lawsuit was filed against him. Speaking on this week's episode of Smack Talk, Mantell noted that McMahon is no longer in charge of the creative department in the company. The veteran implied that Triple H could have a surprise in store and may have Reigns beat Rhodes again as a way to keep fans guessing on what is going to happen next.

"But that's system I think is, that playbook is thrown out of the window. You got a new coach now. You got a new coach, you got a new regime, so now they are gonna do it there way... That what Sid described was all under Vince. So Vince is gone, now Triple H is taking over, and he may do some things that even surprise us. So, I think he took it back to what wrestling used to be, people guessing." [7:30 onwards]

Rhodes was one of the original EVPs of All Elite Wrestling, but his popularity really took off once he returned to WWE. It will be interesting to see if the veteran can finally finish his story and capture a title at WrestleMania 40 in April.

