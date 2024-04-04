Cody Rhodes names WWE star (not Roman Reigns or The Rock) he wants to test himself against

Cody Rhodes is gunning for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and all of The Bloodline this weekend. However, he recently disclosed that the man he really wants to test himself against is Gunther.

The Ring General also has a match on The Grandest Stage of Them All on Saturday night. He will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Cody Rhodes brought up the aforementioned match as one of the two he is most looking forward to watch at WrestleMania XL. He then went on to elaborate on how much the Austrian Anomaly has impressed him in the past year:

"Gunther is the type of wrestler that I want to wrestle and test myself against. I'm at all times impressed by his continued growth because you think he's like amazing now, he's only getting better."

The American Nightmare called Gunther a "bruiser" who is consistently getting meaner and badder by the day. When these two are finally booked to go at it in the ring, suffice it to say that the WWE Universe will be in for a visual treat.

The Ring General meanwhile recently dismissed the thought of commenting on who deserves the win at WrestleMania XL between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. He stated that irrespective of who deserves what, the fact of the matter remains that only a few are rewarded with that highest honor in the end.

Is it the end for Gunther and the beginning for Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL?

In January, Gunther made his return to WWE programming after a few weeks off for personal reasons. He teased going after the World Heavyweight Championship by confronting Seth Rollins. Perhaps this was foreshadowing what is to come later this year.

The bigger question as of this writing, though, is that on The Grandest Stage Saturday night, will The Ring General's historic reign end at the hands of Sami Zayn? Is the former WrestleMania main eventer the right guy to hand Gunther this monumental loss? Does it need to happen at WrestleMania XL for him to move on to the world title picture?

As for Cody Rhodes, he gave a pretty clear reason why this weekend means everything to him. To the surprise of many, the WWE star even flirted with the idea of shifting careers if he is unable to beat Roman Reigns Sunday night in the main event of WrestleMania XL.

