Cody Rhodes plans to get legit revenge on huge star after recent physical incident, says ex-WWE employee; it's not John Cena

John Cena, The Rock, and Travis Scott destroyed the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber PLE. A former WWE employee recently claimed The American Nightmare is planning to get revenge on one of the three stars.

After John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber, Rhodes joined him in the ring. They were interrupted by The Rock, who was accompanied to the ring by Travis Scott. The Final Boss wanted to hear The American Nightmare's answer to his offer. When the Undisputed WWE Champion refused to sell his soul, The Leader of The Cenation shockingly turned heel and attacked him. The 47-year-old legend, The Rock, and Scott then ganged up on the 39-year-old, with the rapper slapping Cody viciously across the face.

Reports later claimed Scott's slap caused legit injuries to Rhodes. However, the latter seemingly denied it during a conversation with Conrad Thompson. Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci claimed Rhodes denied the rumors to protect Scott because the rapper was getting heat on social media. However, Carlucci added that The American Nightmare would get his revenge on Scott when he gets his hands on the 33-year-old.

"When he gets his hands on him, there's gonna be a little potato punch, what we call in the business. And you know what that is? That's a shoot punch. A little payback!" he said. [51:52-52:01]

Ex-WWE star was unhappy with Travis Scott's actions

On the Busted Open podcast, former WWE star Tommy Dreamer and Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Travis Scott's slap to Cody Rhodes. The two pointed out that they were unhappy seeing him seemingly legitimately hurt The American Nightmare.

Dreamer stated that he would have gotten into a legitimate brawl with Scott if he were in Rhodes' shoes.

"I got mad when I saw that hit by Travis [Scott], and I was like, 'If that were me, I would've broken free, and I would've tackled that man, and I would've started pummeling him for real,"' he said.

It will be interesting to see if Travis Scott joins the list of celebrities who have previously competed in the Stamford-based promotion.

