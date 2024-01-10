Cody Rhodes reacts to family member getting attacked on WWE RAW

It appears Cody Rhodes is heading towards bigger and better things on WWE RAW.

On the latest episode of the company's flagship show, he picked up a solid win over Shinsuke Nakamura in a Street Fight. The contest was advertised as a feud-ending battle between the two men.

During the contest, timekeeper Berkley Ottman was assaulted by The King of Strong Style, as he was hit with the poison mist. The American Nightmare went on to check on Ottman after the attack, which left many in the WWE Universe confused.

Ottman is Cody's real-life cousin, and the attack from Shinsuke escalated the already personal rivalry. Rhodes went on to put Nakamura through a table and delivered a Cross Rhodes to get the victory.

The former AEW star recently took to Instagram to share a picture of the Japanese star spitting poison mist on Rhodes' cousin's face and wrote:

"Fam," he wrote.

Check out The American Nightmare's Instagram story below:

Shinsuke Nakamura hitting the poison mist on timekeeper Berkley Ottman

The Artist's WWE career has had its low points, but at this point, he is putting on exceptional performances. Many fans were on his side while he contended for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship in the fall of 2023.

WWE IC Champion Gunther is a huge fan of Shinsuke Nakamura

Gunther got to work with Shinsuke Nakamura in 2022 when both stars were members of the SmackDown roster. The King of Strong Style contended for his Intercontinental Championship.

While speaking on 101 WRIF, The Ring General disclosed that Nakamura was one of the wrestlers he kept an eye on when he started. According to the Austrian, the former Royal Rumble winner is one of the best to ever lace up a pair of boots of the last decade:

"Shinsuke is easily one of the best wrestlers in the world of the last decade, like the last 10 years or something," Gunther said. "When I really started out in my career, going around places and stuff, he was definitely one of the guys that I always used to watch to be like, 'Okay, that's the standard that is set in the world right now when it comes to quality of matches,' and stuff like that." [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

The King of Strong Style's future is ambiguous at this point. His standout work opposite Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on RAW is commendable.

While the WWE Universe hopes to see him ultimately win a world title in the global juggernaut, the 43-year-old himself has admitted that that remains his ultimate goal before calling it a career.

