Triple H hypes major upcoming showdown on WWE RAW

Triple H does not always take it upon himself to hype certain matches or moments unless it involves one or more WWE Superstars he firmly believes in.

Ahead of RAW: Day 1, he played coy about a former WWE Champion's return, which turned out to be The Rock. Ahead of this week's follow-up edition of the red brand, The Game took to social media to promote Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura.

Their rivalry kickstarted after Survivor Series 2023 and carried on through December. Rhodes even scored a victory over The Artist in a Texas-Bull Rope match at the WWE MSG live event last month. The upcoming battle between the former champions is announced as the feud-ending contest.

"Their stories have collided on a vicious and unpredictable path… but only one can write the ending. #TheAmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes goes head-to-head with @ShinsukeN tomorrow, 8/7c LIVE on #WWERaw @USANetwork."

After the highly controversial loss at the Show of Shows last year, which was considered by many to be a precursor to bigger and better things for The American Nightmare, his position on this year's event has become ambiguous.

Cody Rhodes is convinced The Rock will not take his spot at WWE WrestleMania 40

In what looks to be the biggest edition yet of the annual spectacle, Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II was the much-anticipated showdown until The Rock vs. Reigns was brought to the table.

Cody's match against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 was very well-received. However, The Rock implied on The Pat McAfee Show in September 2023 that he was originally locked in to face his cousin at the show.

While The Brahma Bull's comments on The Pat McAfee Show last year garnered a mixed reaction from fans and contemporaries, Rhodes did not care for it.

"I don't care who it is. If that happens to be The Rock. If it happens to be anybody. [...] I mean that with the utmost respect. I wasn't shook at all by Rock's big day out. What I would say is: not flinching. If Rock is part of WrestleMania 40, that would be outstanding. It's The Rock. But I don't think he'll be in my spot," Rhodes said on the Busted Open Podcast.

He also added that he holds no grudges against The People's Champion for the latter's comments on The Pat McAfee Show while also comparing their attitude towards the wrestling business. Check out the details here.

