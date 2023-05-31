[WATCH] 43-year-old WWE star sets his sights on the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is the new World Heavyweight Champion of the Monday night show and this makes him the target for every other WWE Superstar. One such star who has made his intentions clear is veteran, Shinsuke Nakamura.

The Artist, since arriving in 2016, has held WWE's prestigious Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship and the NXT Championship, twice each. He even held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once. The Japanese star is also on the elite list of Royal Rumble winners. However, a World Championship in WWE has always eluded his decorated career.

Now, one month removed from the global juggernaut promotion's next international premium live event, Money in the Bank, Nakamura has qualified for the annual ladder match. He defeated fellow RAW Superstar Bronson Reed this past Monday night.

Nakamura recently shared a post on his Twitter page regarding Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) heritage month. In the video, he is seen stating:

"I want to be the first Japanese World Heavyweight Champion. This is one of my goals. I hope I can inspire other Asian wrestlers to chase a dream." [0:24 onwards]

You can watch the entire clip below:

Shinsuke Nakamura's quest to become world champion in Vince McMahon's company began when he challenged for the title a few months after he joined, by entering a summer feud against Jinder Mahal.

He then cashed-in his Royal Rumble win on AJ Styles at WrestleMania 34. Nakamura failed to capture the title, but their rivalry continued.

Seth Rollins has a 2-0 win record over the WWE star

The World Heavyweight Champion is no stranger to The Artist. Both Rollins and Nakamura were the IC and US champion, respectively, back in 2018, when the two collided at the Survivor Series event of that year.

They even wrestled at the Fastlane pay-per-view in 2021. Both times, Seth Rollins picked up the victory.

theaaronbrand @UnstableBRAND_ Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (United States Champion)- Survivor Series 2018 (Champion vs Champion match; ****1/4)



Just when I thought Nakamura had lost all his charm, he and Seth pull out this BANGER. What a sprint those last 60 seconds were. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (United States Champion)- Survivor Series 2018 (Champion vs Champion match; ****1/4)Just when I thought Nakamura had lost all his charm, he and Seth pull out this BANGER. What a sprint those last 60 seconds were. https://t.co/FPCwsZchNs

After spending over seven years with WWE, Shinsuke Nakamura has earned his place and is more than deserving of a world title run.

It will be interesting to see his chances of winning the Money in the Bank contract, as more superstars will qualify in the coming weeks. As of this writing, only Ricochet has been added to the match along with The Artist.

Will Shinsuke Nakamura kickstart a program with Seth Rollins over the World Heavyweight Championship on the red brand? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

