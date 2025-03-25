Cody Rhodes reacts to being nominated for major WWE accolades

Cody Rhodes commented on being nominated for several WWE awards this year. The American Nightmare is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion and will be defending his title against John Cena at WrestleMania 41.

Rhodes took to his Instagram to react to being nominated for a plethora of WWE Slammy Awards. He suggested that 2025 would be even bigger for him and that he would be nominated for even more Slammy Awards next year.

"2025, we go bigger," Rhodes wrote.

Rhodes reacted to his Slammy Award nominations on social media. [Image credit: Cody Rhodes' Instagram story]

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match at the premium live event earlier this month. After the bout, Rhodes came to the ring to congratulate him but unknowingly walked into a trap.

The Rock and Travis Scott joined the two stars in the ring, and Rhodes refused to give The Final Boss his soul. Cena accepted the Hollywood star's offer, turned heel, and unleashed a brutal attack on the champion.

Rhodes and Cena have traded words for the past two weeks on RAW but have not gotten physical since Elimination Chamber 2025.

Former WWE writer reacts to Cody Rhodes' promo on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo criticized Cody Rhodes following his promo with John Cena last night on RAW.

Speaking on this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that Rhodes was trying to impress people with his vocabulary. He added that Cena came off as more natural during their confrontation last night on the red brand.

"Here’s the difference in my opinion. Cody comes across like he’s trying to impress you with his dialogue. I don’t get that from Cena. I don’t get Cena is trying to impress you by using words you don’t understand. That’s the feeling that Cody gives me," Russo said. [From 1:02:24 onwards]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Cody Rhodes recently reached 350 days as Undisputed WWE Champion. Only time will tell if he can retain the title next month at WrestleMania or if John Cena will become a major champion for the 17th time in his illustrious career.

