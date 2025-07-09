Cody Rhodes & real-life friend to turn heel; John Cena to be involved, predicts WWE analyst

WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently pitched a scenario where Cody Rhodes and a popular star could turn heel with a major involvement from John Cena. The star in question is none other than Randy Orton.

Cody Rhodes defeated Randy Orton in the King of the Ring tournament finals and is now set to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam 2025.

During a recent edition of the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts pitched a scenario where Cody Rhodes could dethrone John Cena at SummerSlam. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton's Saturday Night's Main Event clash could end in a DQ, and the two might face each other in a rematch at SummerSlam, where McIntyre would win by cheating.

Roberts added that The Scottish Warrior could then face Rhodes at Clash in Paris, where The Viper could interfere to cost Drew the match, but ends up hitting an RKO on Rhodes as well, confirming his heel turn.

"So, Cody beats John at SummerSlam. Drew and Randy have a disqualification at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Drew cheats; he beats Randy at SummerSlam. Cody versus Drew goes to Clash in Paris. Randy gets involved. Drew gets pissed, but Randy wants Cody to be the champion so that Randy can take it from him. Even though Drew is pissed, he moves on to John Cena. Randy is now a heel because he got involved and RKO’d Cody Rhodes, but Randy is right as a heel," he said.

The wrestling analyst added that The American Nightmare could start a feud with The Apex Predator, and The Cenation Leader could find himself in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre, which might set up a match between Drew and Cody at Survivor Series. Their feud could culminate at WrestleMania 42, where Rhodes would finally turn heel.

"We’re now into September—September, October, November-ish. You’re doing Cody and Randy. You’re doing Cena and Drew. And then, by the time you get over Survivor Series, you’ve now ended up with Drew versus Cody. December, January, February, it’s Drew and Cody. Drew is gonna do the work for you that leads to the truth coming out about Cody. That story is gonna be done, we go to WrestleMania with Cody as champion, and that’s where we finally get the Cody heel turn that Drew can tell you he was trying to explain to you the whole time," he added. [39:06 - 40:35]

Check out the video below:

Cody Rhodes gave himself a new name after WWE King of the Ring win

Cody Rhodes recently took to X/Twitter to give himself a new name after his massive win against Randy Orton in the King of the Ring finals. The American Nightmare combined his wrestling moniker with his win at WWE Night of Champions.

"Nightmare King @WWE," he wrote.

Check out his post below:

It will be interesting to see if the Triple H-led creative team has planned anything for Cody Rhodes' possible heel turn in WWE.

Please credit the Notsam Wrestling podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

