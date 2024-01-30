Cody Rhodes refuses to take sole credit for ongoing WWE success

WWE is currently experiencing a significant run of success with all metrics. However, Cody Rhodes is not taking sole credit for how hot the company is right now, no matter what his fans say.

The American Nightmare has been a top star since returning to WWE two years ago. Rhodes has been a strong merchandise mover, and his fans show up at WWE events to cheer him on. He is not the only one, and there are a number of reasons for the company's current period of growth.

It was reported by WrestleTix that around 12,500 tickets have been distributed for tonight's post-Royal Rumble edition of RAW from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, FL. A fan responded to the ticket sales and credited who he sees as The G.O.A.T.

"THE guy [goat emoji x 3] @CodyRhodes," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Despite Rhodes declaring himself to be "the guy" at the Royal Rumble press conference, the 38-year-old offered a different angle in response to the fan. The former AEW star said this is a team effort.

"It’s a team effort - every week is a new record. Whether it’s merch, tickets sold, gross, digital, or PLE viewership. This is OUR era, fans and wrestlers," Rhodes wrote.

Expand Tweet

Tonight's RAW could end up being a sellout. As of around 11:30 am ET today, there were 381 available tickets left at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. It was noted that 12,459 tickets had been distributed for a setup of 12,840.

WWE loading up Royal Rumble fallout RAW episode

Cody Rhodes will be live on tonight's RAW to celebrate his Men's Royal Rumble win. Bayley will also be live on the show to celebrate her victory in the Women's Royal Rumble.

Rhodes is expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Bayley teased that she will challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

The first hour of tonight's RAW on the USA Network will be presented commercial-free. Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed has been confirmed for tonight's show.

Expand Tweet

The company has also announced two title matches for the RAW after the Royal Rumble. Gunther is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Kofi Kingston, and #DIY are booked to challenge Damian Priest and Finn Balor for their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

What is your bold prediction for tonight's RAW? What should happen at the Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments below!

EC3 has called a former WWE star a LIAR. More details here