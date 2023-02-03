Cody Rhodes responds to video of him helping a child after Royal Rumble victory

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has responded to a fan video that surfaced online showing him helping a young child following last Saturday's Royal Rumble matchup in San Antonio.

Rhodes solidified his path to WrestleMania 39 by winning the Rumble match and earning an opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare is ready to "Finish His Story" at the Showcase of the Immortals, and win the one pro-wrestling title that has eluded his family for decades.

One young fan wanted to congratulate Rhodes on his Rumble victory moments after it happened, and made it past the guard rail. This prompted the new #1 contender to console the child and return him to his parents. When a video of the moment appeared online, Rhodes wrote about the experience in reply.

"<3 people be running down that aisle ha, had to get the cutie back to safety," tweeted Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes hopes to bring back the winged eagle WWE Championship if he dethrones Roman Reigns

The American Nightmare will clash with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 in hopes of becoming the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

If he manages to achieve this difficult task, he says he will do everything in his power to try and bring back the winged-eagle design of the WWE Championship, one that was made famous during the Attitude Era.

@CodyRhodes says it would be ‘fun’ to bring back the @WWE Winged Eagle Championship if he beats Reigns at WrestleMania 🦅 .@CodyRhodes says it would be ‘fun’ to bring back the @WWE Winged Eagle Championship if he beats Reigns at WrestleMania 🦅🏆https://t.co/w3iySpBdjt

Rhodes is not at WrestleMania yet though. He did have a run-in with the Judgement Day on this past Monday's edition of RAW, where he defeated Finn Balor in the show's main event. As of now, there are no plans for him to compete at the Elimination Chamber, but that doesn't mean a match still can't be booked for the premium live event.

Would you like to see the winged eagle belt back in WWE if Cody Rhodes dethrones Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments below.

