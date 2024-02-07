Cody Rhodes reveals family member does not care that he broke records in WWE

Since returning to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has mesmerized the fanbase of the product thanks to some high-quality in-ring performances and drama.

He most recently accomplished something no other WWE Superstar has been able to in over two decades - win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches.

Be that as it may, The American Nightmare's doggo, Pharaoh, apparently couldn't care less about it. As far as he is concerned, he wants "treats," as disclosed by Rhodes in an Instagram story earlier today.

"Dude broke a bunch of records - but he don't care. #wewanttreats," wrote Cody Rhodes, a spin on the #WeWantCody trend on social media.

Wrestling veteran Bin Hamin recently claimed that Cody Rhodes should "take it personal" that The Rock came in and took his spot. The buzz is still going strong since last Friday night, as we are nearing the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event, which is scheduled to emanate from Las Vegas on Thursday. (February 8)

"Trust me" is The American Nightmare's message to fans ahead of the WWE WrestleMania Kickoff Press Event

For an entire year since "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns weasled his way out of a loss to Cody Rhodes at the Showcase of Immortals, the WWE Universe assumed that Reigns vs. Rhodes II is the obvious destination at Lincoln Financial Field in April 2024.

Despite The Rock teasing on the Day 1 edition of RAW that he will go after the "Head of the Table," Rhodes outlasted 29 other superstars to win the Royal Rumble. However, on the fallout edition of SmackDown, it appeared that he gave away his shot at Reigns on The Grandest Stage to The Great One.

Taking to X yesterday, he urged fans to trust him as he expressed gratitude for all the love that has been pouring on social media:

"Appreciate the passion, God bless y’all …but Trust me," he wrote.

It remains to be seen where the company is going with this controversial angle involving all three top stars. Nonetheless, it was reported that The Rock is 100% competing at WrestleMania 40.

