Cody Rhodes reveals honest opinion of The Rock ahead of WWE WrestleMania

Cody Rhodes has revealed his honest opinion of The Rock ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL. The Rock will be teaming up with Roman Reigns to battle The American Nightmare and Seth Rollins on Night One of The Show of Shows this weekend.

The Rock turned heel after WWE fans rejected the idea of him battling Roman Reigns at WrestleMania instead of The American Nightmare. The Final Boss has unleashed brutal attacks on Rhodes in consecutive weeks on WWE RAW leading up to The Showcase of The Immortals.

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Rhodes admitted that he doesn't like The People's Champion but admitted that the Hollywood megastar was a professional wrestler at heart.

"I think The Rock has become so many things. Movie star, billionaire, philanthropist, business owner, president of divisions, all of that stuff. And if you strip it away, the thing he is the most is a professional wrestler. And I don't have to like him, and I really, genuinely do not like The Rock, but I have all the respect in the world for I can spot another pro wrestler. And he is one; it's in there!" said Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes on his mother's reaction to The Rock mentioning her on WWE TV

The Rock has taken his issues with Cody Rhodes to another level by mentioning the latter's mother, Michelle Rubio, on WWE television.

During his conversation with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour today, Cody revealed Mama Rhodes' reaction to The Final Boss mentioning her in recent weeks. The American Nightmare asserted his mother was not intimidated by anything.

"I also think, just as a mom, I think anyone who has gone against me in the sense of trying to get this one thing, she is out to fight. And The Rock may intimidate so many other people; hell, The Rock might even be able to intimidate me. He cannot intimidate Michelle Rubio. He cannot. Just not going to happen, and I look forward to whatever that moment is, if there is a moment. He is getting nowhere near her at WrestleMania," he said.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns and The Rock brutally attacked Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes this past Monday night on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if Rollins and Rhodes can get their revenge at WrestleMania XL this weekend.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The MMA Hour and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Have you enjoyed The Rock's heel turn so far? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion