Cody Rhodes reveals major reason why he must win at WrestleMania XL

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has made an interesting admission ahead of his main event match at WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. He will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the second year in a row at the premium live event this weekend.

The American Nightmare was the last man standing in the Men's Royal Rumble match and announced Roman Reigns as his opponent at the WrestleMania Kickoff press conference in February. Their rivalry has gotten very personal as of late, and Rhodes has admitted that he has to beat Reigns at The Show of Shows this year. Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour today, Rhodes shared that he has to defeat The Tribal Chief to vindicate the lyrics of his theme song.

"But I feel like we're kind of this outcast family in the wrestling industry. And one of the things about my song, it says, 'Wrestling has more than one royal family!' For that to really be true, I have to beat Roman Reigns. For that to really be true, because that is the greatest family. You saw that chart; all of us saw it; it was intimidating enough! Five of the names, not to mention the other fifty on there. But for that to be true, I have to beat Roman Reigns!" said Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes reveals he loves WWE press conferences

Cody Rhodes shared that he was a big fan of the promotion doing press conferences and noted that the one after WWE Fastlane 2023 was one of his favorites. Jey Uso and The American Nightmare defeated The Judgment Day to become Undisputed Tag Team Champions at the event.

During his interview on The MMA Hour, Cody Rhodes revealed that the press conference with Jey Uso was a top-ten moment in his career. He noted that Jey Uso helped bring him out of his shell, and he enjoyed how silly the press conference was.

"Those press conferences—I'm not sure if you realize this, but those are some of my favorite things ever! A top-ten career moment is me and Jey Uso at that presser after Fastlane [2023]. It is just an absolute top ten career moment for me because it was so ridiculous and stupid. I had been for so long—almost political, almost robotic! I still had a little bit of that in me, and then for him [Jey Uso] to kind of bring me out of my shell and loosen me up, it was a really fun moment!" said Cody Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes has another chance to become champion in the main event of this year's WrestleMania. Only time will tell who emerges victorious in the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The MMA Hour and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Who will you be rooting for at WrestleMania XL? Cody Rhodes Roman Reigns 0 votes View Discussion