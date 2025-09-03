Cody Rhodes reveals rejected WWE pitch for massive return

Cody Rhodes recently shared that he pitched the return of a legendary WWE character, but it was rejected. Rhodes is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion and is currently in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown.

Ad

Bruce Pritchard was a guest on Cody Rhodes' What Do You Wanna Talk About? podcast, and the two discussed a variety of topics. The American Nightmare revealed during the conversation that he pitched for Prichard to present him with the Winged Eagle Title at Saturday Night's Main Event as Brother Love, but it was rejected.

"I knew Brother Love wasn’t coming back when I asked you to be Brother Love to present me with the Winged Eagle Title. I wanted it. I think I said as if it was a joke, and you’re like, 'Haha, no.' I wanted Brother Love in the ring going into Saturday Night’s Main Event with the Winged Eagle Title," said Rhodes. [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Ad

Trending

You can check out the video below:

Ad

Drew McIntyre attacked Cody Rhodes on the August 8 episode of SmackDown and hit him with a Claymore that sent the champion through the announce table. McIntyre and Rhodes are rumored to be squaring off at Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

Drew McIntyre wants to take the Undisputed WWE Championship from Cody Rhodes

Drew McIntyre recently suggested that the company was in need of a new Undisputed WWE Champion.

Ad

Speaking to Adam Glyn of Adam's Apple, McIntyre noted that the promotion had been signing billion-dollar deals recently and needed a new champion. The Scottish Warrior claimed that fans were sick of Rhodes and suggested himself as the new face of the company.

"The winds of change are blowing through WWE. All these big deals, these billion-dollar deals, I think we need a new champion. We're sick of the reruns, the Cody reruns. Let's get Drew McIntyre front and center finally," McIntyre said.

Ad

DX @Dill27896510161 @iohfgjj Brock lesnar vs John Cena or Drew McIntyre vs Cody Rhodes should main event

Cody Rhodes lost the title to John Cena in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 41 but won it back at SummerSlam 2025. Brock Lesnar returned at The Biggest Party of the Summer to attack Cena after he lost the title to Rhodes. The Beast Incarnate and The Cenation Leader are also rumored to have a match at Wrestlepalooza later this month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More