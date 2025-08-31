"We need a new champion" - 6-time champion wants the Undisputed WWE Championship off Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is in his second reign as Undisputed WWE Champion after reclaiming the title from John Cena at SummerSlam 2025. However, a current top WWE star wants to see the championship off Rhodes and claims fans need a new champion.
After winning back the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam, Rhodes was attacked by Drew McIntyre on the August 8 episode of SmackDown. The American Nightmare has been absent from television since it happened. He was written out due to filming for the Street Fighter movie, wherein he'll be playing Guile.
Speaking to Adam Glyn of Adam's Apple, McIntyre was asked about his aspirations to become WWE champion again. The Scottish Psychopath made his intentions clear, claiming that the WWE Universe is sick of the Cody Rhodes rerun as champion, and it was time for him to have a proper title win.
"The winds of change are blowing through WWE. All these big deals, these billion-dollar deals, I think we need a new champion. We're sick of the reruns, the Cody reruns. Let's get Drew McIntyre front and center finally," McIntyre said.
WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!
Once Cody Rhodes returns to television, he'll likely want his revenge against Drew McIntyre. It's a fresh matchup in WWE since they were both on different brands for the majority of Cody's first championship run. There's also a history between the two, being former tag team champions.
Update on Cody Rhodes' filming schedule for Street Fighter
As mentioned above, Cody Rhodes is currently filming Street Fighter after being written off television due to an attack by Drew McIntyre on August 8. Rhodes was recently spotted in Australia, where principal photography for the movie began on August 18.
According to Dave Meltzer, of Wrestling Observer, Rhodes will be done filming his scenes on September 20. He's set to work with Roman Reigns, who was cast as Akuma, as well as NJPW star Hirooki Goto, who will portray E. Honda.
Unlike Reigns, who is scheduled to face Bronson Reed at Clash in Paris, Rhodes is not on the match card for the huge premium live event in France.
Please credit Adam's Apple and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you quote from the first half of this article.
Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!