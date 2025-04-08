Cody Rhodes sends four-word message after reaching major WWE milestone

Cody Rhodes sent a four-word message after reaching a major WWE milestone as champion. The American Nightmare will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 later this month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rhodes took to social media today to send a message after spending the past year as champion. The former AEW star defeated Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL to capture the title. He posted a message on Instagram and noted that he would never forget this past year of his career, and also shared a photo of himself winning the title at The Show of Shows last year.

"A year to remember… #WrestleMania," he wrote.

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber match to become the number one contender for Rhodes's title. The champion planted Cena with a Cross Rhodes last week on WWE RAW following their promo.

Former WWE star criticizes Cody Rhodes's lack of intensity

EC3 recently called out Cody Rhodes for the lack of intensity he has during his promos on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the veteran questioned why Rhodes had a smile on his face before getting in the ring with John Cena for their promo. EC3 noted that John Cena brutally attacked Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber last month, and the champion should have been much more intense during his confrontations with John Cena following the PLE.

"This is what's upsetting about it, too. You're talking about if Vince was there, where he got into the realm of babyfaces have to smile. Who's calling the shots now, creatively? Triple H in theory. You have John Cena, you have Cody Rhodes. They get it. Come on, they're there. They get it at the highest level. So it's like, where's that disconnect that Cody is coming out smiling and slapping hands and not having intensity. Is it from him? Is it from creative? Because creative and Triple H should know. Don't smile. He kicked you in the balls, and he made you a bloody mess. So I just wonder where that mandate is coming from." [2:20 onwards]

You can check out EC3's comments in the video below:

Cena turned heel at Elimination Chamber and recently claimed that he had been in an abusive relationship with the WWE Universe for the past 25 years. It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes can defeat the legend at WrestleMania 41.

