Cody Rhodes sends heartfelt message ahead of tonight's sold-out episode of WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes has shared a heartfelt message with fans ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The Men's Royal Rumble winner is set to battle Drew McIntyre in a singles match tonight on the red brand.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 will take place this Saturday night at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia. Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, and United States Champion Logan Paul have qualified for the match. The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match will earn a World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect at the premium live event this weekend. The American Nightmare took to social media today ahead of tonight's sold-out edition of WWE RAW. Rhodes thanked the Honda Center for the hospitality and noted that UFC had a great show this weekend as well:

"Amazing 2 shows with @ufc @TKOGrp Thank you for the hospitality @HondaCenter," he wrote.

WWE legend claims Cody Rhodes needs to dethrone The Tribal Chief on his own

Cody Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2023 but came up short in his chance to dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. History has repeated itself, and now Rhodes has another chance to finish his story against The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) noted that beating Randy Savage clean in 1997 did wonders for his career. DDP stated that Cody Rhodes needed to win the title without any outside help as it would be much more meaningful:

"I wouldn't do that, bro, because the finish is too good. When Randy Savage put me over, it changed my life dramatically. Like, dramatically. No one put me on top of him. That's not how a Rhodes wins." [3:50 – 4:21]

You can check out DDP's full comments in the video below:

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to battle Drew McIntyre on tonight's episode of WWE RAW in a singles match. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre can pull off the upset and head into the Men's Elimination Chamber match this weekend with momentum on his side.

