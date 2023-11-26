Cody Rhodes sends message ahead of WarGames match at Survivor Series

Cody Rhodes delivered a message to his followers on Twitter/X ahead of the WarGames match tonight at Survivor Series in Chicago.

Rhodes' issue with The Judgment Day will reach its boiling point inside WarGames. He will team up with Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Randy Orton to take on Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominiki Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Drew McIntyre.

The American Nightmare recently took to Twitter/X and shared an image of people lining up to enter the Allstate Arena ahead of the Survivor Series. The image also included the poster for the event that features him with camo makeup.

The American Nightmare also wrote the following message:

"Tonight. The Match Beyond," wrote Rhodes.

For those who don't know, The Match Beyond is part of the official match title of the first ever WarGames match on July 4, 1987. It also pertains to the time when all participants in the match are finally inside the cages.

Will Cody Rhodes wear camo face paint for WarGames?

In an appearance on the Gabby on Gabby AF podcast, Cody Rhodes opened up about the possibility of wearing camo face paint for Survivor Series: WarGames.

Rhodes explained that he still has PTSD from wearing face paint during his first stint in WWE, so it might not happen tonight.

"I don't know if we're painting up camo-wise our faces, just because I still have terrible PTSD over when I used to paint my face," Rhodes said. "But I'd like to see our team kind of do something cohesive. That would be fun, even if it's our own way of being cohesive, but we'll see. We might show up looking dramatically different."

It will be interesting to see if Cody Rhodes' team is as cohesive as The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. Jey Uso looked worried when Rhodes announced that their fifth member would be Randy Orton.

