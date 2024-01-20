Cody Rhodes sends message following major WWE announcement

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes sent out a message following a major announcement.

In September 2023, the Stamford-based company announced a return to Australia in the form of the Elimination Chamber. The 2024 edition of the premium live event is scheduled to take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth on February 24, 2024.

Earlier today, Triple H shared a poster revealing the timings for the event. Elimination Chamber will air live at 5 AM ET and 2 AM Pacific.

Following the announcement, Cody Rhodes took to Twitter to send a message to the WWE Universe. The American Nightmare asked the fans to set their clocks for the premium live event:

"Set those clocks!⏰👀," wrote Rhodes.

You can check the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE has recently been taking massive strides in building a bigger audience through international events. This year alone, the wrestling promotion is set to organize five premium live events outside the United States. Apart from the two usual Saudi premium live events, the other three are Elimination Chamber in Australia, Backlash in France, and Bash in Berlin in Germany.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley wants Cody Rhodes to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Royal Rumble 2024 will air from St. Petersburg, Florida, on January 27. The winner of last year's Men's Royal Rumble Match, Cody Rhodes, was the first superstar to announce himself for this year's match on the November 27 edition of RAW.

Expand Tweet

During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Mick Foley named Cody Rhodes as his favorite to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match. The Hall of Famer believes it would be the perfect ending to Cody's story. The 58-year-old further talked about the disappointment among fans following The American Nightmare's loss to The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39:

"I would love to see Cody [Rhodes] back in the main event picture. I really would. I think that's the perfect ending to his story. I know that the fans were bitterly disappointed when Cody did not defeat Roman [Reigns] last year. But he went out on his own and he earned something more important than that WWE Title. He earned the respect of all the naysayers," Mick Foley said.

With so many popular stars, including CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, and Shinsuke Nakamura, gunning to win the Rumble this year, it will be interesting to see which superstar manages to outlast the other 29 men on January 27.

Who do you think will win the Royal Rumble Match and headline WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.