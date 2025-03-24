Cody Rhodes sends one-word message ahead of confrontation with John Cena on WWE RAW

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes sent a message ahead of his confrontation with John Cena tonight on RAW. This week's edition of the red brand will air live from Glasgow, Scotland.

Ahead of tonight's show, The American Nightmare took to social media to send a one-word message. He used the hashtag for WWE RAW and shared an image from his promo with Cena last week.

Check out the veteran's message in his post below:

John Cena won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to earn a title shot against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. The Cenation Leader shockingly turned heel at Elimination Chamber 2025 and aligned with The Rock.

The Final Boss wanted Rhodes to sell him his soul, but the champion refused the offer. However, Cena accepted it and claimed that he had been in an abusive relationship with the WWE Universe for the past 25 years during last week's promo.

WWE legend sends message to Cody Rhodes

Wrestling legend Jerry "The King" Lawler recently sent a message to Cody Rhodes about the target on his back.

Rhodes spent some time in All Elite Wrestling before making his return to the company at WrestleMania 38. He defeated Roman Reigns last year at WrestleMania XL to become Undisputed WWE Champion and recently reached 350 days as champion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Lawler noted that being a champion was like having a target on your back. He claimed that John Cena and The Rock were jealous of the spot Rhodes held in the company.

"Well, I'm sure he's heard it many times since he won that title, but that title is like a big target on his back, and everybody knows that he's the target, and when I said everybody, that goes to people like John as well as The Rock, these people you wouldn't think it was inside them, it now is inside them. That jealousy of that spot he's got." [7:43 – 8:17]

Check out the video below:

Cody Rhodes and John Cena did not get physical during their promo last Monday night. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for their segment tonight on RAW.

