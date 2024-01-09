Cody Rhodes sends one-word message ahead of WWE RAW

WWE produced an eventful RAW: Day 1 show last week. Being the follow-up show tonight and a little over two weeks away from the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, the company has decided to stack up the card.

This week's RAW is scheduled to emanate live from Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. The show will feature CM Punk's first appearance on television in 2024.

Cody Rhodes shared the match card for tonight's episode on X/Twitter. Among the announced contests, the Women's Tag Team Championship will be on the line. Elsewhere, The American Nightmare will look to end his feud with Shinsuke Nakamura.

Check out Cody's tweet below:

"Loaded," Rhodes captioned it.

The Rock's return last week sent fans into a frenzy, while many are skeptical about how the teased bout against Roman Reigns will not affect Cody Rhodes.

Hall of Famer Bully Ray raised the question of The Tribal Chief and The Brahma Bull's star power inadvertently overshadowing Rhodes, even if they do not have the Undisputed WWE Universal Title on the line. Check out the details here.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns should not happen at WWE WrestleMania 40, according to Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff touched on the controversy surrounding The Rock possibly headlining the Show of Shows by stepping on Cody Rhodes, on his podcast Strictly Business.

The former RAW General Manager feels that the appropriate time and place to book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is in Australia. Next month, the company is flying to the land from down under, which will host Elimination Chamber: Perth. In fact, they have specifically requested for The Great One's appearance.

"My first thoughts were, The Rock doesn't have anything to prove. He's not trying to build his wrestling career. His resume is carved in platinum at this point. And just the relationship between Rock and Roman [...], it wouldn't hurt Roman to beat Rock, especially going into WrestleMania if there is going to be a title change there. That's the picture that makes the most sense to me creatively and strategically," Bischoff said.

A sense of déjà vu is felt among the WWE Universe, who brought up how similar The Great One's 2013 return was. The legend put the kibosh on CM Punk's WWE Championship reign at 434 days at the Royal Rumble of that year.

