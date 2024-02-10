Cody Rhodes sends three-word message ahead of WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has delivered a message to the WWE Universe ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown in North Carolina. The American Nightmare made a major decision during the WWE WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event last night in Las Vegas.

The RAW star interrupted Roman Reigns and The Rock during the press event. He stated that he would be challenging Roman Reigns at the biggest show of the year in April, and The Tribal Chief claimed that Rhodes was irrelevant, just like his father. Cody Rhodes got angry and claimed that Roman Reigns' family would be ashamed of him.

The Rock then got heated and got in Rhodes' face. The Brahma Bull stated that the 38-year-old was taking a shot at his family when talking about Reigns and slapped him in the face. The press conference ended in chaos as The Rock dared Cody Rhodes to talk about his family again as security broke everyone up.

Ahead of tonight's SmackDown, Rhodes took to social media to send a three-word message to wrestling fans. He shared that he will be appearing on tonight's episode of the blue brand in Charlotte, North Carolina. The former AEW star commented while reposting a tweet from Wrestle Features stating that there have been over 12,000 tickets sold for tonight's edition of SmackDown.

"Tonight in Charlotte!" he wrote.

WWE Hall of Famer sends Cody Rhodes support ahead of SmackDown

Wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page has sent Cody Rhodes some words of encouragement ahead of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Rhodes won the Men's Royal Rumble last year as well but came up short in his title match against Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39. He had Reigns set up for the Cross Rhodes, but Solo Sikoa interfered and hit the challenger with a Samoan Spike. The Head of the Table capitalized on the interference to retain the title last year.

Ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, DDP took to social media to send an inspirational message to the former AEW EVP. Diamond Dallas Page tagged the Royal Rumble winner and told him to never underestimate the power of believing in yourself.

"You know how it goes...'Never underestimate the power you give someone by believing in them. But more importantly, never underestimate the power you give yourself by believing in YOU!' @CodyRhodes 💎 DDP," he wrote.

WWE fans have rallied behind Cody Rhodes after it appeared that he was not going to be in the main event of WrestleMania 40 despite winning the Men's Royal Rumble match last month. It will be interesting to see how the storyline progresses following the explosive WWE WrestleMania kickoff show last night in Las Vegas.

