Cody Rhodes sends two-word message following WWE SummerSlam

Cody Rhodes shared a two-word message following WWE SummerSlam 2025. The American Nightmare competed in the main event of Night Two of The Biggest Party of the Summer this past Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.Rhodes challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam over the weekend. Cena hit the former AEW star with several Attitude Adjustments but couldn't keep him down for a three-count. Rhodes eventually emerged victorious to win the title once again.Following his impressive victory at SummerSlam, The American Nightmare took to Instagram today to share a two-word message. He also shared some photos and videos from the weekend, and you can check them out in the post below.&quot;Be Yourself,&quot; he wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Cena turned babyface ahead of his match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. The two stars showed each other respect following the match, and then Brock Lesnar made his stunning return to the company. The Beast Incarnate had not been seen since SummerSlam 2023 before his return at this year's PLE. Lesnar attacked Cena following the match and planted the legend with an F5.Bill Apter suggests Cody Rhodes could turn heel in WWELegendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that Cody Rhodes may slowly start to turn heel on WWE television.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam Review, Apter revealed why he thought Rhodes might decide to turn to the dark side soon. He noted that the 40-year-old could be upset about getting booed at some points during his match against John Cena and use it as motivation to turn heel.&quot;I think Cody Rhodes slowly is going to say I can't believe that you people, that you people, the fans booed me in one of my greatest nights. And maybe slowly but surely, we will see a heel turn in Rhodes, and we might enjoy that. Because you could see how POed he was a lot during that match.&quot; [19:35 onwards]You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:It will be interesting to see how long Rhodes can hold onto the Undisputed WWE Championship following his victory over Cena at SummerSlam.