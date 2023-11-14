Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins hint at real-life heat live on RAW

This week's episode of RAW opened with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, along with WarGames teammates Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. While they were confronted by The Judgment Day, as usual, real-life tensions were teased between Rhodes and Rollins.

As you may know, Cody Rhodes is 3-0 over the current World Heavyweight Champion from their rivalry last year. Rollins also took Cody out one night after their Hell in a Cell classic and has surprisingly not picked up the feud since then, but that hasn't stopped tensions from being teased.

When the two got face-to-face in the ring, there was an obvious tease of possibly real heat between them:

This isn't surprising. Speaking on Gabby AF, this is what Cody Rhodes had to say about his old rival:

"Seth Rollins, who him and I absolutely don't love each other. I don't know. I don't have any heat with him but that's always a tricky situation with Seth."

Later, backstage, in the fallout of the big brawl and Adam Pearce making everyone leave, Seth Rollins and Rhodes again had a conversation, this time a little more civil. The Visionary said he doesn't think he'll ever like Cody but respects him.

They reassured each other that there would be no betrayals at WarGames and that their alliance would strictly be one night only.

