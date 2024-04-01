Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins may miss WrestleMania Night 2 after losing to The Rock and Roman Reigns, says top WWE star

Interest levels for WrestleMania 40 are extremely high, thanks largely to Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Seth Rollins. The four of them will be part of the biggest tag team match in the event's history.

Several WWE Superstars were asked to predict the winner of the Night One main event, for a video on the company's official YouTube channel. Among them were CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, and Rhea Ripley. However, one superstar had a bold prediction.

The Miz stated that Rhodes and Rollins may miss Night Two of WrestleMania 40 due to the beating they will receive at the hands of The Rock and Reigns. The A-Lister suggested that The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss would defeat their babyface rivals handily, leaving them unable to wrestle one night later:

"[The Rock and Roman Reigns] are going to beat Cody and Seth so badly that they might not be able to perform the next night. This would be a lot of people being very angry at me," said The Miz. "Think about it. Roman's going up against Cody. Roman and Rock do not want that to happen for Cody, that story to finish. So what do you do? You beat up Seth and Cody so badly that they can't perform Sunday night. That's why I think The Rock and Roman Reigns are going to beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins," he continued. [1:38 - 2:24]

Check out the other WWE stars' predictions in the video:

While The Rock and Roman Reigns could win the tag team match, The Miz's full prediction likely won't come true. WWE has spent a lot of time promoting Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' matches on Night Two, against Drew McIntyre and The Big Uce respectively.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns: Bloodline Rules?

The stipulation of Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' match on Night Two of WrestleMania 40 depends on the tag team match. If the heels win, it will be contested under Bloodline Rules. That is the expected outcome, as it opens up the possibility of shenanigans involving both sides.

Expand Tweet

There is more potential for drama if The Bloodline wins on Night One, as a babyface victory would ensure Reigns' faction will be banned from ringside. From that point, anything can happen. Who will show up at WrestleMania 40? Will Cody Rhodes finally finish the story? It's all anybody's guess.

Poll : Who will win the tag team main event on Night One of WrestleMania 40? Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins The Rock and Roman Reigns 1 votes View Discussion