Shocking betrayal, two WWE legends return & more: 5 Possible finishes to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

While much of the focus is on The Rock and the tag team match on Night 1, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are set to headline WrestleMania XL. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match will be on the line at the end of Night 2.

We aren't sure about the stipulation yet, leaving so many possibilities heading into The Show of Shows. Here are the likeliest ways Reigns vs. Rhodes II can end, whether it is a standard singles match or Bloodline Rules. While all of them are plausible, the best option has been saved for the end.

#5. Stone Cold and John Cena return at WrestleMania XL to neutralize The Bloodline

Ever since last Monday, the WWE Universe has grown excited at the prospect of The Rock's two biggest rivals causing The Bloodline's downfall at WrestleMania XL. Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena's faces were on the production truck visible when The Final Boss was beating down Cody Rhodes on RAW.

Speculation has been further amplified by a few reports about Austin and Cena's potential involvement. WWE may very well use their biggest babyfaces ever to contribute to Roman Reigns' downfall.

If nothing else, Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena helping Cody Rhodes win at WrestleMania XL would be an amazing endorsement for The American Nightmare. However, the possibility of Austin and Cena's returns getting a bigger pop than Rhodes winning should be a concern for WWE.

#4. Roman Reigns hits one final Spear amidst the chaos

This wouldn't go down well at all. If any babyface interferes in the match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, it needs to result in a title change. But there is always a chance The Tribal Chief will win amidst the chaos, no matter who shows up.

Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena may appear to get rid of The Rock, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa, potentially leading to a large in-ring brawl. Reigns can use the confusion to his advantage and hide in the background, as he seems to be doing during the build to WrestleMania XL anyway, before hitting a Spear for the pin.

It would end The Show of Shows on a real downer, especially if Austin and Cena aren't enough to end The Bloodline. But we shouldn't ignore the possibility, as we've only seen Roman Reigns win for the past three and a half years.

#3. Cody Rhodes pins Roman Reigns clean at WrestleMania XL

We covered a couple of interference-heavy finishes that may happen if the match is Bloodline Rules. But what if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins win on Night 1 of WrestleMania XL? That would ensure nobody from The Bloodline can interfere, setting the stage for a clean finish.

While shenanigans are likely to ensue either way, we could see straight-up singles match between the two with zero interference. At least the focus would remain on the in-ring action instead of external forces. If that is the case, The American Nightmare can win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship fair and square.

A simple story, even if it isn't the likeliest one that will be told. This is the best-case scenario if Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins defeat The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1.

#2. Seth Rollins turns heel and helps Roman Reigns retain

Another possible scenario is if The Bloodline isn't allowed at ringside, Seth Rollins can play a part in the finish no matter who wins on Night 1. The Visionary may have a hidden agenda in his alliance with Cody Rhodes, especially after his offer for a World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL was ignored.

Rollins may not have forgotten his three defeats to Rhodes in 2022, which could serve as motivation to stab him in the back. But the biggest potential reason for this betrayal could become evident if the World Heavyweight Title changes hands at the event. Drew McIntyre may very well become the champion.

The Architect might feel he is owed some help from Cody Rhodes against McIntyre, and potentially Damian Priest, at WrestleMania XL. So, if he loses his belt, Seth Rollins could ensure his "partner" doesn't win one either. As surprised as he'd be at this betrayal, Roman Reigns would gladly take the win.

#1. Cody Rhodes assembles a few ghosts from Roman Reigns' past

This is the best-case scenario. But while you may think it's the same as John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin helping Cody Rhodes win, there's one key difference. The only people who need to show up in the main event are current WWE Superstars.

The American Nightmare has already made a bunch of friends, all of whom hate The Bloodline as much as he does. While Seth Rollins' presence isn't likely following his title defense on Night 2, multiple other stars could help neutralize The Rock, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa.

Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton were all wronged by The Bloodline in the past. If not all, at least three of them should get involved at the end of WrestleMania XL. Seeing them ensure Roman Reigns gets beaten would be poetic justice. It has more storytelling potential than Austin and Cena returning.

The "Avengers" would then hoist a victorious Cody Rhodes on their shoulders, affirming that he is the guy. WWE can even plant seeds for future feuds based on each of their reactions to The American Nightmare becoming the champion. All it takes is one subtle glare from Orton to get things going.

But, in the short-term, Cody Rhodes' victory at WrestleMania XL would be so sweet if it happened like this. A true full-circle moment waiting to happen, and one worthy of ending Roman Reigns' legendary run as the top dog in WWE.

