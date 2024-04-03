Cody Rhodes shares integral advice he received from 25-time champion following major WWE loss

At WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes will get another crack at becoming the top guy in WWE after failing last year. He previously fell to Roman Reigns inside SoFi Stadium but then got back up and dusted himself off.

The rest of the year saw him rack up wins over many superstars on the roster; the most striking being two separate victories over Brock Lesnar. Rhodes recently credited John Cena for giving him some valuable advice after WrestleMania 39.

On The MMA Hour, Cody revealed that the loss was too hard to take. He did not converse with his family members immediately after, but wrestling legends Diamond Dallas Page and John Cena. The 16-time WWE World Champion took on the role of a father figure to Rhodes, thereby asking The American Nightmare to continue working with something important in mind:

"I spoke to John Cena about this thing, this exact thing," Rhodes asserted that he wants to win the main event of WrestleMania and not just be in it. "That was probably the best advice not because of the advice itself, because it was someone who had the experience. Someone who has been to the top. It would have been a great call to make to my dad, didn't have that choice. So I had John kind of present me with a challenge. The challenge that was presented to me was, 'Just be the champion without the belt.'"

John Cena even endorsed Cody Rhodes in early 2023 on WWE programming. Having received that honor on Monday Night RAW signaled that a new babyface is in town, ready to become the face of the business.

Will Cody Rhodes hoist the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL?

Two nights and two matches for each one. That is the case for The American Nightmare in 2024. He will first look to ensure that the biggest match of his career on WrestleMania XL Night Two will be free from outside interference by the Anoa'i family. For that to be made official, he and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins should defeat The Rock and Roman Reigns.

After The Rock acknowledged Roman Reigns as his "Tribal Chief" on the March 1 episode of WWE SmackDown, The Bloodline was reinvigorated. The segment became the most-viewed YouTube video, evoking Dwayne Johnson to boast about it on social media, telling fans online to stick it.

Considering everything that transpired on the Road To WrestleMania XL, a win for Cody Rhodes is probably not a guarantee this weekend. Be that as it may, it is also not out of the question.

